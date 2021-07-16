Madden NFL 22 Features Class Progression Across Face Of The Franchise And The Yard Modes

EA has revealed a ton of details about player classes, The Yard, and Superstar KO in Madden NFL 22. In a blog post, EA announced new details about some of the other modes in Madden NFL 22, like how class experience will be shared across the Face of the Franchise and The Yard modes.

Player classes are used in both Face of the Franchise and The Yard, although both modes have some exclusive classes. Classes available in both modes will share progression. EA shared four The Yard exclusive classes: Mojo, Goliath, Hitman, and The Freak, all of which excel at a specific position on both offense and defense. You can also unlock Superstar X-Factor abilities in either mode and use them in any class, allowing for custom builds in both modes.

The Yard will have a new challenge-based campaign, playable in both solo and co-op mode. The campaign has four chapters, each one with its own venues and games. Each chapter will feature a series of challenges and matches, which will need to be completed in order to challenge that chapter's boss, like facing off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in London. Player's who beat the boss and beat every single challenge and bonus objective in a chapter will unlock exclusive gear.

Superstar KO is returning in Madden NFL 22, offering quick games with authentic teams, stadiums, and rosters, as you battle against football icons. The mode sees players face off, starting on their own 25-yard line, attempting to score without kicking. Superstar KO and regular exhibition matches can be played 1v1, 2v2, or 3v3.

Madden NFL 22 releases on August 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, and mobile, and if you pre-order the MVP edition you get three days early access. The Madden NFL 22 spotlight show about how the community is shaping the game takes place on July 19 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET, ahead of the main EA Play live stream on July 22.