Madden NFL 22 Championship Series Revealed With A New Trailer

Madden NFL 22 is launching soon, and alongside it EA is holding another edition of its Madden Championship Series. It is open to anyone, and this year it has a total prize pool of $1.65 million.

The championship series is actually a series of Madden tournaments, with the first beginning on August 21. From there, the Thanksgiving tournament starts in September and extends through November. The third, Wild Card round begins in October and goes through January, and the series wraps up with the Madden Bowl from January through February.

Doing well in the first three tournaments nets you points in addition to giving you a chance to win some preliminary money. The top 12 players from across the three tournaments on both PlayStation and Xbox qualify for playing in the Madden Bowl, which has a grand prize of $250,000. Registration for the ladder stage of the first tournament is open from now until August 21.

Madden NFL 22, meanwhile, will be released on August 22, and EA is working on a number of tweaks that it claims will significantly change the gameplay. These include a momentum meter that will react based on how you play; momentum can unlock buffs or debuffs, including home field-specific perks. EA is also continuing to invest in using real-world statistics from the NFL season in improving player behavior, and it has overhauled the game's AI to be more realistic.