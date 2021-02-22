Madden NFL 21 Comes To EA Play On March 2, And You Can Sign Up For 99 Cents

EA Sports' newest Madden game, Madden NFL 21, is being added to EA Play very soon. The publisher has confirmed the professional American football game will join the subscription service on March 2, and this includes the version of EA Play bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

In addition to the game itself, EA Play members get three Gold Team Fantasy packs for Madden Ultimate Team every month. If you're an EA Play Pro subscriber, you get six.

EA Play is available across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, but the situation isn't exactly the same on each platform. EA Play is available for $5/month on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC by itself, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members get EA Play included with their $15/month subscription that also includes all first-party Xbox games and a big library of other titles.

If you're just getting started with EA Play, you can sign up for just 99 cents for the first month. This offer is available only to new subscribers. EA Play memberships are available monthly or by year, and you can cancel at any time.

EA Play's 99-cent introductory offer will expire on March 9.

EA Play also gets you a 10% discount on all EA games that you want to buy outright, while the discount also applies to in-game content like battle passes and microtransactions. A membership also gets you 10-hour trials for new EA games.

GameSpot's Madden NFL 21 review scored the game a 6/10 and said it feels "more like an update." Recently, the arcade-style mode, The Yard, added a lot of SpongeBob content.