Madden Dev Warns Hurricane Ian Could Delay Game Content

Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team's regular weekly schedule has come with an unusual warning this week, as Florida braces for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. EA Tiburon, which is based in Orlando, has anticipated potential disruptions to its usual content schedule as Florida enters a state of emergency.

The weekly schedule for Madden Ultimate Team content looks pretty similar to its usual weekly announcement, with new content drops planned for AKA, Team of the Week, Gridiron Guardians, Team Diamonds, and Legends. The Good Morning Madden stream is also planned for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Content is subject to change or experience delays due to Hurricane Ian.



Any and all updates or changes will be noted here or @MaddenNFLDirect. pic.twitter.com/81BwGWv4By — Madden Ultimate Team (@EASPORTS_MUT) September 26, 2022

More unusually, the schedule comes with a warning that "content is subject to change or experience delays due to Hurricane Ian." No delays or changes have currently been confirmed, but it's not surprising the studio is being wary, with Ian expected to heavily impact the state including disruptions to power supply and other services.

The storm is likely to cause flash flooding and strong winds across Florida, and is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida by Thursday. Ian has recently been upgraded to a Category 3 storm, and has the potential to intensify into a Category 4.

EA will keep players updated through social media if Hurricane Ian does end up impacting the Madden Ultimate Team schedule.