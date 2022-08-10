Madden 23 X-Factors And Superstars List

In Madden 23, X-Factors and Superstars are back for a fourth season. Since the X-Factor and Superstar systems were introduced in Madden 20, the community has thoroughly enjoyed getting to take advantage of new abilities for their favorite star players. Whether it's a quarterback who can see blitzers coming before a play even starts or a running back who has the ability to nearly break the ankles of a defender, these abilities come into play in any game of Madden. In Madden 23, the systems are back in place, but a whole new crop of players are in line for these special abilities.

Of course, some familiar faces appear on both the X-Factor and Superstar lists, respectively. For any newcomers to the franchise, an X-Factor is a player that has a specific ability that can be activated during a game while Superstars are given different passive skills to boost their overall stats. Both are valuable additions to any roster, and can make the difference between winning and losing a game. While Madden 23 hasn't been released yet, we know the full X-Factor and Superstar lists thanks to the PlayStation 5 beta that occurred earlier this summer. Below, fans can see the full lists of every X-Factor player and their ability along with all Superstars that we know of so far.

Madden 23 X-Factors

The list of X-Factors in Madden 23 is currently based on what was visible in the beta, so things may change on this front once Madden 23 is fully released on August 19. It's also worth mentioning that the Escape Artist ability is now for X-Factors and not Superstars, meeting a player demand to nerf the once overpowered ability. This is important to remember for a team with a mobile quarterback, such as Arizona or Baltimore.

Team Player Position Ability Ability Description Bills Stefon Diggs WR Rac 'Em Up Higher chance of winning a RAC catch vs. single coverage Bills Tre'Davious White CB Shutdown Gets tighter in coverage + has a higher chance of securing an INT on contested balls Bills Von Miller DE Fearmonger Higher chance of pressuring the QB while getting blocked Bills Josh Allen QB Bazooka Maximum throw distance is increased Broncos Russell Wilson QB Blitz Radar Able to identify blitzers at the line of scrimmage Browns Nick Chubb QB Wrecking Ball Can pull off trucks and stiff arms with greater success Browns Myles Garrett DE Unstoppable Force Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed Buccaneers Tom Brady QB Pro Reads Highlights the first open receiver and negates pressure Buccaneers Mike Evans WR Double Me Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage Buccaneers Lavonte David MLB Run Stuffer Can block shed more effectively against rushing plays Cardinals Kyler Murray QB Escape Artist Evades pressure more effectively by increasing sprint speed while out of the pocket Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins WR Double Me Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage Chargers Keenan Allen WR Max Security Higher chance of winning possession catches Chargers Khalil Mack OLB Unstoppable Force Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed Chargers Joey Bosa OLB Unstoppable Force Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed Chargers Derwin James Jr. SS Reinforcement Increased chance of causing a pass break-up and performing run blocks Chiefs Patrick Mahomes QB Bazooka Maximum throw distance is increased Chiefs Travis Kelce TE Double Me Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage Chiefs Chris Jones DT Momentum Shift The player wipes all zone progress away from on-field opponents or knocks them out of the zone Colts DeForest Buckner DT Unstoppable Force Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed Colts Jonathan Taylor HB Freight Train Higher chance to break the player's next available tackle Colts Stephon Gilmore CB Shutdown Gets tighter in coverage + has a higher chance of securing an INT on contested balls Commanders Terry McLaurin WR Ankle Breaker Higher chance to dodge an opponent's tackle when performing a skill move after the catch Cowboys Dak Prescott QB Blitz Radar Able to identify blitzers at the line of scrimmage Cowboys Micah Parsons OLB Unstoppable Force Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed Dolphins Tyreek Hill WR Rac 'Em Up Higher chance of winning a RAC catch vs. single coverage 49ers George Kittle TE Yac 'Em Up Higher chance to break the first after-catch tackle 49ers Fred Warner MLB Zone Hawk Higher chance to make an INT in zone coverage 49ers Nick Bosa DE Relentless Pass rush skill moves don't require points Packers Aaron Rodgers QB Dots Allows for a perfect pass on any throw Packers Jaire Alexander CB Shutdown Gets tighter in coverage + has a higher chance of securing an INT on contested balls Panthers Christian McCaffrey HB Ankle Breaker Higher chance to dodge an opponent's tackle when performing a skill move after the catch Raiders Davante Adams WR Double Me Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage Raiders Darren Waller TE Yac 'Em Up Higher chance to break the first after-catch tackle Raiders Chandler Jones OLB Fearmonger Higher chance of pressuring the QB while getting blocked Rams Cooper Kupp WR Rac 'Em Up Higher chance of winning a RAC catch vs. single coverage Rams Aaron Donald DE Blitz Blockers have their resistance bars wiped away Rams Jalen Ramsey CB Bottleneck Higher chance at winning press attempts in man coverage Rams Bobby Wagner MLB Avalanche Hit-sticks while running downhill cause forced fumbles Ravens Lamar Jackson QB Truzz Tackling doesn't cause a fumble Saints Alvin Kamara HB Satellite Higher chance to win RAC possession catches vs. coverage Saints Cameron Jordan DE Unstoppable Force Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed Saints Tyrann Mathieu SS Reinforcement Increased chance of causing a pass break-up and performing run blocks Seahawks D.K. Metcalf WR Double Me Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage Steelers T.J. Watt OLB Unstoppable Force Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed Steelers Cameron Heyward DE Fearmonger Higher chance of pressuring the QB while getting blocked Titans Derrick Henry HB Freight Train Higher chance to break the player's next available tackle Vikings Dalvin Cook HB First One Free Increased fakeout rate on a juke, hurdle, or spin when entering the zone Vikings Justin Jefferson WR Double Me Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage Vikings Danielle Hunter OLB Unstoppable Force Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed

Madden 23 Superstars

As of the time of writing, we aren't sure of each Superstar's ability, but we do have a good idea of the players that will be labeled as Superstars. We'll be listing just the players for now, but we'll update the list as soon as their abilities become apparent.

Team Player Position Bengals Joe Mixon HB Bengals Ja'Marr Chase WR Bengals Jessie Bates III FS Bills Micah Hyde FS Bills Jordan Poyer SS Browns Amari Cooper WR Browns Wyatt Teller RG Buccaneers Tristan Wirfs RT Buccaneers Ryan Jensen C Buccaneers Vita Vea DT Buccaneers Shaquil Barrett OLB Cardinals Rodney Hudson C Cardinals J.J. Watt DE Cardinals Budda Baker SS Chargers J.C. Jackson CB Chargers Austin Ekeler HB Chargers Justin Herbet QB Chargers Mike Williams WR Colts Quenton Nelson LG Colts Shaquille Leonard OLB Commanders Jonathan Allen DT Commanders Chase Young DE Cowboys Ekeziel Elliot HB Cowboys Tyron Smith LT Cowboys Zack Martin RG Cowboys Trevon Diggs CB Dolphins Terron Armstead RT Dolphins Xavien Howard CB Eagles Jason Kelce C Eagles Lane Johnson RT Eagles Darius Slay Jr. CB Eagles Fletcher Cox DT Falcons Kyle Pitts TE Falcons Cordarelle Patterson HB 49ers Deebo Samuel WR 49ers Trent Williams LT Jaguars Brandon Scherff RG Jets Mekhi Becton RT Packers David Bakhtiari LT Packers Kenny Clark DT Panthers D.J. Moore WR Panthers Brian Burns DE Patriots Matt Judon OLB Patriots Devin McCourty FS Ravens Ronnie Stanley LT Ravens Mark Andrews TE Ravens Marlon Humphrey CB Ravens Calais Campbell DE Saints Michael Thomas WR Saints Ryan Ramczyk RT Saints Marshon Lattimore CB Saints DeMario Davis MLB Seahawks Jamal Adams SS Steelers Diontae Johnson WR Steelers Minkah Fitzpatrick FS Steelers Myles Jack MLB Titans Jeffrey Simmons DE Titans Kevin Byard FS Vikings Adam Thielen WR Vikings Eric Kendricks MLB Vikings Za'Darius Smith OLB Vikings Harrison Smith SS

That's the current list for both the X-Factors and Superstars in Madden 23. As previously mentioned, we'll be updating both lists as more accurate information for Madden 23 begins to roll in.