Madden 23 X-Factors And Superstars List

In Madden 23, X-Factors and Superstars are back for a fourth season. Since the X-Factor and Superstar systems were introduced in Madden 20, the community has thoroughly enjoyed getting to take advantage of new abilities for their favorite star players. Whether it's a quarterback who can see blitzers coming before a play even starts or a running back who has the ability to nearly break the ankles of a defender, these abilities come into play in any game of Madden. In Madden 23, the systems are back in place, but a whole new crop of players are in line for these special abilities.

Of course, some familiar faces appear on both the X-Factor and Superstar lists, respectively. For any newcomers to the franchise, an X-Factor is a player that has a specific ability that can be activated during a game while Superstars are given different passive skills to boost their overall stats. Both are valuable additions to any roster, and can make the difference between winning and losing a game. While Madden 23 hasn't been released yet, we know the full X-Factor and Superstar lists thanks to the PlayStation 5 beta that occurred earlier this summer. Below, fans can see the full lists of every X-Factor player and their ability along with all Superstars that we know of so far.

Madden 23 X-Factors

The list of X-Factors in Madden 23 is currently based on what was visible in the beta, so things may change on this front once Madden 23 is fully released on August 19. It's also worth mentioning that the Escape Artist ability is now for X-Factors and not Superstars, meeting a player demand to nerf the once overpowered ability. This is important to remember for a team with a mobile quarterback, such as Arizona or Baltimore.

TeamPlayerPositionAbilityAbility Description
BillsStefon DiggsWRRac 'Em UpHigher chance of winning a RAC catch vs. single coverage
BillsTre'Davious WhiteCBShutdownGets tighter in coverage + has a higher chance of securing an INT on contested balls
BillsVon MillerDEFearmongerHigher chance of pressuring the QB while getting blocked
BillsJosh AllenQBBazookaMaximum throw distance is increased
BroncosRussell WilsonQBBlitz RadarAble to identify blitzers at the line of scrimmage
BrownsNick ChubbQBWrecking BallCan pull off trucks and stiff arms with greater success
BrownsMyles GarrettDEUnstoppable ForceWinning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
BuccaneersTom BradyQBPro ReadsHighlights the first open receiver and negates pressure
BuccaneersMike EvansWRDouble MeHigher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage
BuccaneersLavonte DavidMLBRun StufferCan block shed more effectively against rushing plays
CardinalsKyler MurrayQBEscape ArtistEvades pressure more effectively by increasing sprint speed while out of the pocket
CardinalsDeAndre HopkinsWRDouble Me

Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage

ChargersKeenan AllenWRMax SecurityHigher chance of winning possession catches
ChargersKhalil MackOLBUnstoppable ForceWinning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
ChargersJoey BosaOLBUnstoppable ForceWinning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
ChargersDerwin James Jr.SSReinforcementIncreased chance of causing a pass break-up and performing run blocks
ChiefsPatrick MahomesQBBazookaMaximum throw distance is increased
ChiefsTravis KelceTEDouble MeHigher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage
ChiefsChris JonesDTMomentum ShiftThe player wipes all zone progress away from on-field opponents or knocks them out of the zone
ColtsDeForest BucknerDTUnstoppable ForceWinning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
ColtsJonathan TaylorHBFreight TrainHigher chance to break the player's next available tackle
ColtsStephon GilmoreCBShutdownGets tighter in coverage + has a higher chance of securing an INT on contested balls
CommandersTerry McLaurinWRAnkle BreakerHigher chance to dodge an opponent's tackle when performing a skill move after the catch
CowboysDak PrescottQBBlitz RadarAble to identify blitzers at the line of scrimmage
CowboysMicah ParsonsOLBUnstoppable ForceWinning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
DolphinsTyreek HillWRRac 'Em UpHigher chance of winning a RAC catch vs. single coverage
49ersGeorge KittleTEYac 'Em UpHigher chance to break the first after-catch tackle
49ersFred WarnerMLBZone HawkHigher chance to make an INT in zone coverage
49ersNick BosaDERelentlessPass rush skill moves don't require points
PackersAaron RodgersQBDotsAllows for a perfect pass on any throw
PackersJaire AlexanderCBShutdownGets tighter in coverage + has a higher chance of securing an INT on contested balls
PanthersChristian McCaffreyHBAnkle BreakerHigher chance to dodge an opponent's tackle when performing a skill move after the catch
RaidersDavante AdamsWRDouble Me

Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage

RaidersDarren WallerTEYac 'Em Up

Higher chance to break the first after-catch tackle

RaidersChandler JonesOLBFearmonger

Higher chance of pressuring the QB while getting blocked

RamsCooper KuppWRRac 'Em Up

Higher chance of winning a RAC catch vs. single coverage

RamsAaron DonaldDEBlitzBlockers have their resistance bars wiped away
RamsJalen RamseyCBBottleneckHigher chance at winning press attempts in man coverage
RamsBobby WagnerMLBAvalancheHit-sticks while running downhill cause forced fumbles
RavensLamar JacksonQBTruzzTackling doesn't cause a fumble
SaintsAlvin KamaraHBSatelliteHigher chance to win RAC possession catches vs. coverage
SaintsCameron JordanDEUnstoppable Force

Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed

SaintsTyrann MathieuSSReinforcement

Increased chance of causing a pass break-up and performing run blocks

SeahawksD.K. MetcalfWRDouble Me

Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage

SteelersT.J. WattOLBUnstoppable Force

Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed

SteelersCameron HeywardDEFearmonger

Higher chance of pressuring the QB while getting blocked

TitansDerrick HenryHBFreight Train

Higher chance to break the player's next available tackle

VikingsDalvin CookHBFirst One FreeIncreased fakeout rate on a juke, hurdle, or spin when entering the zone
VikingsJustin JeffersonWRDouble Me

Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage

VikingsDanielle HunterOLBUnstoppable Force

Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed

Madden 23 Superstars

As of the time of writing, we aren't sure of each Superstar's ability, but we do have a good idea of the players that will be labeled as Superstars. We'll be listing just the players for now, but we'll update the list as soon as their abilities become apparent.

TeamPlayerPosition
BengalsJoe MixonHB
BengalsJa'Marr ChaseWR
BengalsJessie Bates IIIFS
BillsMicah HydeFS
BillsJordan PoyerSS
BrownsAmari CooperWR
BrownsWyatt TellerRG
BuccaneersTristan WirfsRT
BuccaneersRyan JensenC
BuccaneersVita VeaDT
BuccaneersShaquil BarrettOLB
CardinalsRodney HudsonC
CardinalsJ.J. WattDE
CardinalsBudda BakerSS
ChargersJ.C. JacksonCB
ChargersAustin EkelerHB
ChargersJustin HerbetQB
ChargersMike WilliamsWR
ColtsQuenton NelsonLG
ColtsShaquille LeonardOLB
CommandersJonathan AllenDT
CommandersChase YoungDE
CowboysEkeziel ElliotHB
CowboysTyron SmithLT
CowboysZack MartinRG
CowboysTrevon DiggsCB
DolphinsTerron ArmsteadRT
DolphinsXavien HowardCB
EaglesJason KelceC
EaglesLane JohnsonRT
EaglesDarius Slay Jr.CB
EaglesFletcher CoxDT
FalconsKyle PittsTE
FalconsCordarelle PattersonHB
49ersDeebo SamuelWR
49ersTrent WilliamsLT
JaguarsBrandon ScherffRG
JetsMekhi BectonRT
PackersDavid BakhtiariLT
PackersKenny ClarkDT
PanthersD.J. MooreWR
PanthersBrian BurnsDE
PatriotsMatt JudonOLB
PatriotsDevin McCourtyFS
RavensRonnie StanleyLT
RavensMark AndrewsTE
RavensMarlon HumphreyCB
RavensCalais CampbellDE
SaintsMichael ThomasWR
SaintsRyan RamczykRT
SaintsMarshon LattimoreCB
SaintsDeMario DavisMLB
SeahawksJamal AdamsSS
SteelersDiontae JohnsonWR
SteelersMinkah FitzpatrickFS
SteelersMyles JackMLB
TitansJeffrey SimmonsDE
TitansKevin ByardFS
VikingsAdam ThielenWR
VikingsEric KendricksMLB
VikingsZa'Darius SmithOLB
VikingsHarrison SmithSS

That's the current list for both the X-Factors and Superstars in Madden 23. As previously mentioned, we'll be updating both lists as more accurate information for Madden 23 begins to roll in.

