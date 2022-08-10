Madden 23 X-Factors And Superstars List
There's a new crop of Superstars and X-Factors in Madden 23, and here's everything we know about them.
In Madden 23, X-Factors and Superstars are back for a fourth season. Since the X-Factor and Superstar systems were introduced in Madden 20, the community has thoroughly enjoyed getting to take advantage of new abilities for their favorite star players. Whether it's a quarterback who can see blitzers coming before a play even starts or a running back who has the ability to nearly break the ankles of a defender, these abilities come into play in any game of Madden. In Madden 23, the systems are back in place, but a whole new crop of players are in line for these special abilities.
Of course, some familiar faces appear on both the X-Factor and Superstar lists, respectively. For any newcomers to the franchise, an X-Factor is a player that has a specific ability that can be activated during a game while Superstars are given different passive skills to boost their overall stats. Both are valuable additions to any roster, and can make the difference between winning and losing a game. While Madden 23 hasn't been released yet, we know the full X-Factor and Superstar lists thanks to the PlayStation 5 beta that occurred earlier this summer. Below, fans can see the full lists of every X-Factor player and their ability along with all Superstars that we know of so far.
Madden 23 X-Factors
The list of X-Factors in Madden 23 is currently based on what was visible in the beta, so things may change on this front once Madden 23 is fully released on August 19. It's also worth mentioning that the Escape Artist ability is now for X-Factors and not Superstars, meeting a player demand to nerf the once overpowered ability. This is important to remember for a team with a mobile quarterback, such as Arizona or Baltimore.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Ability
|Ability Description
|Bills
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|Rac 'Em Up
|Higher chance of winning a RAC catch vs. single coverage
|Bills
|Tre'Davious White
|CB
|Shutdown
|Gets tighter in coverage + has a higher chance of securing an INT on contested balls
|Bills
|Von Miller
|DE
|Fearmonger
|Higher chance of pressuring the QB while getting blocked
|Bills
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Bazooka
|Maximum throw distance is increased
|Broncos
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|Blitz Radar
|Able to identify blitzers at the line of scrimmage
|Browns
|Nick Chubb
|QB
|Wrecking Ball
|Can pull off trucks and stiff arms with greater success
|Browns
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Unstoppable Force
|Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
|Buccaneers
|Tom Brady
|QB
|Pro Reads
|Highlights the first open receiver and negates pressure
|Buccaneers
|Mike Evans
|WR
|Double Me
|Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage
|Buccaneers
|Lavonte David
|MLB
|Run Stuffer
|Can block shed more effectively against rushing plays
|Cardinals
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Escape Artist
|Evades pressure more effectively by increasing sprint speed while out of the pocket
|Cardinals
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|Double Me
Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage
|Chargers
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Max Security
|Higher chance of winning possession catches
|Chargers
|Khalil Mack
|OLB
|Unstoppable Force
|Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
|Chargers
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Unstoppable Force
|Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
|Chargers
|Derwin James Jr.
|SS
|Reinforcement
|Increased chance of causing a pass break-up and performing run blocks
|Chiefs
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Bazooka
|Maximum throw distance is increased
|Chiefs
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Double Me
|Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage
|Chiefs
|Chris Jones
|DT
|Momentum Shift
|The player wipes all zone progress away from on-field opponents or knocks them out of the zone
|Colts
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|Unstoppable Force
|Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
|Colts
|Jonathan Taylor
|HB
|Freight Train
|Higher chance to break the player's next available tackle
|Colts
|Stephon Gilmore
|CB
|Shutdown
|Gets tighter in coverage + has a higher chance of securing an INT on contested balls
|Commanders
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|Ankle Breaker
|Higher chance to dodge an opponent's tackle when performing a skill move after the catch
|Cowboys
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|Blitz Radar
|Able to identify blitzers at the line of scrimmage
|Cowboys
|Micah Parsons
|OLB
|Unstoppable Force
|Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
|Dolphins
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Rac 'Em Up
|Higher chance of winning a RAC catch vs. single coverage
|49ers
|George Kittle
|TE
|Yac 'Em Up
|Higher chance to break the first after-catch tackle
|49ers
|Fred Warner
|MLB
|Zone Hawk
|Higher chance to make an INT in zone coverage
|49ers
|Nick Bosa
|DE
|Relentless
|Pass rush skill moves don't require points
|Packers
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Dots
|Allows for a perfect pass on any throw
|Packers
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Shutdown
|Gets tighter in coverage + has a higher chance of securing an INT on contested balls
|Panthers
|Christian McCaffrey
|HB
|Ankle Breaker
|Higher chance to dodge an opponent's tackle when performing a skill move after the catch
|Raiders
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Double Me
Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage
|Raiders
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Yac 'Em Up
Higher chance to break the first after-catch tackle
|Raiders
|Chandler Jones
|OLB
|Fearmonger
Higher chance of pressuring the QB while getting blocked
|Rams
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Rac 'Em Up
Higher chance of winning a RAC catch vs. single coverage
|Rams
|Aaron Donald
|DE
|Blitz
|Blockers have their resistance bars wiped away
|Rams
|Jalen Ramsey
|CB
|Bottleneck
|Higher chance at winning press attempts in man coverage
|Rams
|Bobby Wagner
|MLB
|Avalanche
|Hit-sticks while running downhill cause forced fumbles
|Ravens
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|Truzz
|Tackling doesn't cause a fumble
|Saints
|Alvin Kamara
|HB
|Satellite
|Higher chance to win RAC possession catches vs. coverage
|Saints
|Cameron Jordan
|DE
|Unstoppable Force
Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
|Saints
|Tyrann Mathieu
|SS
|Reinforcement
Increased chance of causing a pass break-up and performing run blocks
|Seahawks
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|Double Me
Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage
|Steelers
|T.J. Watt
|OLB
|Unstoppable Force
Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
|Steelers
|Cameron Heyward
|DE
|Fearmonger
Higher chance of pressuring the QB while getting blocked
|Titans
|Derrick Henry
|HB
|Freight Train
Higher chance to break the player's next available tackle
|Vikings
|Dalvin Cook
|HB
|First One Free
|Increased fakeout rate on a juke, hurdle, or spin when entering the zone
|Vikings
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Double Me
Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage
|Vikings
|Danielle Hunter
|OLB
|Unstoppable Force
Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
Madden 23 Superstars
As of the time of writing, we aren't sure of each Superstar's ability, but we do have a good idea of the players that will be labeled as Superstars. We'll be listing just the players for now, but we'll update the list as soon as their abilities become apparent.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Bengals
|Joe Mixon
|HB
|Bengals
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|Bengals
|Jessie Bates III
|FS
|Bills
|Micah Hyde
|FS
|Bills
|Jordan Poyer
|SS
|Browns
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Browns
|Wyatt Teller
|RG
|Buccaneers
|Tristan Wirfs
|RT
|Buccaneers
|Ryan Jensen
|C
|Buccaneers
|Vita Vea
|DT
|Buccaneers
|Shaquil Barrett
|OLB
|Cardinals
|Rodney Hudson
|C
|Cardinals
|J.J. Watt
|DE
|Cardinals
|Budda Baker
|SS
|Chargers
|J.C. Jackson
|CB
|Chargers
|Austin Ekeler
|HB
|Chargers
|Justin Herbet
|QB
|Chargers
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Colts
|Quenton Nelson
|LG
|Colts
|Shaquille Leonard
|OLB
|Commanders
|Jonathan Allen
|DT
|Commanders
|Chase Young
|DE
|Cowboys
|Ekeziel Elliot
|HB
|Cowboys
|Tyron Smith
|LT
|Cowboys
|Zack Martin
|RG
|Cowboys
|Trevon Diggs
|CB
|Dolphins
|Terron Armstead
|RT
|Dolphins
|Xavien Howard
|CB
|Eagles
|Jason Kelce
|C
|Eagles
|Lane Johnson
|RT
|Eagles
|Darius Slay Jr.
|CB
|Eagles
|Fletcher Cox
|DT
|Falcons
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|Falcons
|Cordarelle Patterson
|HB
|49ers
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|49ers
|Trent Williams
|LT
|Jaguars
|Brandon Scherff
|RG
|Jets
|Mekhi Becton
|RT
|Packers
|David Bakhtiari
|LT
|Packers
|Kenny Clark
|DT
|Panthers
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|Panthers
|Brian Burns
|DE
|Patriots
|Matt Judon
|OLB
|Patriots
|Devin McCourty
|FS
|Ravens
|Ronnie Stanley
|LT
|Ravens
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|Ravens
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Ravens
|Calais Campbell
|DE
|Saints
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|Saints
|Ryan Ramczyk
|RT
|Saints
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|Saints
|DeMario Davis
|MLB
|Seahawks
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|Steelers
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|Steelers
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|FS
|Steelers
|Myles Jack
|MLB
|Titans
|Jeffrey Simmons
|DE
|Titans
|Kevin Byard
|FS
|Vikings
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|Vikings
|Eric Kendricks
|MLB
|Vikings
|Za'Darius Smith
|OLB
|Vikings
|Harrison Smith
|SS
That's the current list for both the X-Factors and Superstars in Madden 23. As previously mentioned, we'll be updating both lists as more accurate information for Madden 23 begins to roll in.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation