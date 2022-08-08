Madden 23 - Washington Commanders Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Commanders roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans will once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll take a look at the Washington Commanders. If you're curious about who the Commanders' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which positions need upgrades in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Commanders roster.
Washington Commanders - Best And Worst Players
The Commanders are the 21st best team in the league according to the list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Washington will have an overall team rating of 81. The Commanders will also have two players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following stars and standouts:
- Jonathan Allen (DT) - 92 OVR
- Terry McLaurin (WR) - 91 OVR
The worst players on the Commanders are Willie Beavers (54 OVR) at Right Tackle, Jon Toth (49 OVR) at Center, and Cameron Cheeseman (33 OVR) at Tight End. Below you'll find a table of the complete starting roster for the Washington Commanders at launch in Madden 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, the team's kicker and punter duo, and new QB Ginger Snaps.
Commanders - Starters
|Player Name
|Position
|OVR
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|73
|Antonio Gibson
|HB
|80
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|91
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|78
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|75
|Logan Thomas
|TE
|78
|Charles Leno Jr.
|LT
|80
|Andrew Norwell
|LG
|82
|Chase Roullier
|C
|80
|Trai Turner
|RG
|77
|Sam Cosmi
|RT
|73
|Chase Young
|LE
|86
|Jonathan Allen
|DT
|92
|Da'Ron Payne
|DT
|87
|Montez Sweat
|RE
|80
|David Mayo
|LOLB
|69
|Jamin Davis
|MLB
|72
|Cole Holcomb
|ROLB
|79
|Kendall Fuller
|CB
|89
|William Jackson III
|CB
|83
|Bobby McCain
|FS
|78
|Kamren Curl
|SS
|79
|Joey Slye
|K
|73
|Tress Way
|P
|82
For more on Madden NFL 23, don’t miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, and check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.
