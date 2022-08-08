Madden 23 - Washington Commanders Roster

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans will once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll take a look at the Washington Commanders. If you're curious about who the Commanders' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which positions need upgrades in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Commanders roster.

Washington Commanders - Best And Worst Players

The Commanders are the 21st best team in the league according to the list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Washington will have an overall team rating of 81. The Commanders will also have two players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following stars and standouts:

Jonathan Allen (DT) - 92 OVR

Terry McLaurin (WR) - 91 OVR

The worst players on the Commanders are Willie Beavers (54 OVR) at Right Tackle, Jon Toth (49 OVR) at Center, and Cameron Cheeseman (33 OVR) at Tight End. Below you'll find a table of the complete starting roster for the Washington Commanders at launch in Madden 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, the team's kicker and punter duo, and new QB Ginger Snaps.

Commanders - Starters

Player Name Position OVR Carson Wentz QB 73 Antonio Gibson HB 80 Terry McLaurin WR 91 Curtis Samuel WR 78 Jahan Dotson WR 75 Logan Thomas TE 78 Charles Leno Jr. LT 80 Andrew Norwell LG 82 Chase Roullier C 80 Trai Turner RG 77 Sam Cosmi RT 73 Chase Young LE 86 Jonathan Allen DT 92 Da'Ron Payne DT 87 Montez Sweat RE 80 David Mayo LOLB 69 Jamin Davis MLB 72 Cole Holcomb ROLB 79 Kendall Fuller CB 89 William Jackson III CB 83 Bobby McCain FS 78 Kamren Curl SS 79 Joey Slye K 73 Tress Way P 82

