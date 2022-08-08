Madden 23 - Washington Commanders Roster

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Commanders roster, including their best and worst players.

By on

Comments

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans will once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll take a look at the Washington Commanders. If you're curious about who the Commanders' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which positions need upgrades in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Commanders roster.

Washington Commanders - Best And Worst Players

The Commanders are the 21st best team in the league according to the list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Washington will have an overall team rating of 81. The Commanders will also have two players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following stars and standouts:

Click To Unmute
  1. Street Fighter 6 - Kimberly & Juri Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  2. New Tekken Official Teaser Announcement
  3. NEW FATAL FURY (GAROU) Official Teaser Trailer
  4. 8 Best Close-Quarters Combat Games
  5. Share Xbox Game Pass, Save Money | GameSpot News
  6. PREY (2022) vs PREDATOR (1987): Director and Stars React to New Design
  7. Apex Legends: Hunted Battle Pass Trailer
  8. Assassin's Creed Collaboration Teaser Trailer | PUBG
  9. Marina Bay Grand Prix Flythrough - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  10. Street Fighter 6 - Tasty Steve & James Chen | Real Time Commentary Feature
  11. Guilty Gear -Strive- Starter Guide - Bridget
  12. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Gyro Zeppeli - Character Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Madden 23 Franchise Deep Dive

  • Jonathan Allen (DT) - 92 OVR
  • Terry McLaurin (WR) - 91 OVR

The worst players on the Commanders are Willie Beavers (54 OVR) at Right Tackle, Jon Toth (49 OVR) at Center, and Cameron Cheeseman (33 OVR) at Tight End. Below you'll find a table of the complete starting roster for the Washington Commanders at launch in Madden 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, the team's kicker and punter duo, and new QB Ginger Snaps.

Commanders - Starters

Player NamePositionOVR
Carson WentzQB73
Antonio GibsonHB80
Terry McLaurinWR91
Curtis SamuelWR78
Jahan DotsonWR75
Logan ThomasTE78
Charles Leno Jr.LT80
Andrew NorwellLG82
Chase RoullierC80
Trai TurnerRG77
Sam CosmiRT73
Chase YoungLE86
Jonathan AllenDT92
Da'Ron PayneDT87
Montez SweatRE80
David MayoLOLB69
Jamin DavisMLB72
Cole HolcombROLB79
Kendall FullerCB89
William Jackson IIICB83
Bobby McCainFS78
Kamren CurlSS79
Joey SlyeK73
Tress WayP82

For more on Madden NFL 23, don’t miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, and check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Madden NFL 23
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)