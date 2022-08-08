Madden 23 - Tennessee Titans Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Titans roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Tennessee Titans. If you're curious who the Titans' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Titans roster.
Tennesee Titans' best and worst players
The Titans are the 17th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 82. The Titans have two players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:
- Derrick Henry - 97 OVR
- Kevin Byard - 92 OVR
The worst players on the Titans are Morgan Cox (29 OVR) at TE, Logan Woodside (51 OVR) at QB, and Christian Dilauro (54 OVR) at LT. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Titans at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.
Titans starters
|Player
|Position
|OVR
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
83
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|97
|Robert Woods
|WR
|86
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|73
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|70
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|79
|Taylor Lewan
|LT
|81
|Aaron Brewer
|LG
|63
|Ben Jones
|C
|81
|Nate Davis
|RG
|77
|Dillon Radunz
|RT
|66
|Denico Autry
|LE
|79
|Teair Tart
|DT
|70
|Naquan Jones
|DT
|63
|Jeffery Simmons
|RE
|88
|Bud Dupree
|LOLB
|74
|Zack Cunningham
|MLB
|78
|Harold Landry
|ROLB
|83
|Kristian Fulton
|CB
|77
|Caleb Farley
|CB
|75
|Kevin Byard
|FS
|92
|Amani Hooker
|SS
|81
|Randy Bullock
|K
|71
|Brett Kern
|P
|79
For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation