Madden 23 - Tennessee Titans Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Tennessee Titans. If you're curious who the Titans' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Titans roster.

Tennesee Titans' best and worst players

The Titans are the 17th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 82. The Titans have two players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

Derrick Henry - 97 OVR

Kevin Byard - 92 OVR

The worst players on the Titans are Morgan Cox (29 OVR) at TE, Logan Woodside (51 OVR) at QB, and Christian Dilauro (54 OVR) at LT. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Titans at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Titans starters

Player Position OVR Ryan Tannehill QB 83 Derrick Henry RB 97 Robert Woods WR 86 Treylon Burks WR 73 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 70 Austin Hooper TE 79 Taylor Lewan LT 81 Aaron Brewer LG 63 Ben Jones C 81 Nate Davis RG 77 Dillon Radunz RT 66 Denico Autry LE 79 Teair Tart DT 70 Naquan Jones DT 63 Jeffery Simmons RE 88 Bud Dupree LOLB 74 Zack Cunningham MLB 78 Harold Landry ROLB 83 Kristian Fulton CB 77 Caleb Farley CB 75 Kevin Byard FS 92 Amani Hooker SS 81 Randy Bullock K 71 Brett Kern P 79

