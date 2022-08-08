Madden 23 - Tennessee Titans Roster

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Titans roster, including their best and worst players.

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Tennessee Titans. If you're curious who the Titans' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Titans roster.

Tennesee Titans' best and worst players

The Titans are the 17th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 82. The Titans have two players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

  • Derrick Henry - 97 OVR
  • Kevin Byard - 92 OVR

The worst players on the Titans are Morgan Cox (29 OVR) at TE, Logan Woodside (51 OVR) at QB, and Christian Dilauro (54 OVR) at LT. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Titans at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Titans starters

PlayerPositionOVR
Ryan TannehillQB

83

Derrick HenryRB97
Robert WoodsWR86
Treylon BurksWR73
Nick Westbrook-IkhineWR70
Austin HooperTE79
Taylor LewanLT81
Aaron BrewerLG63
Ben JonesC81
Nate DavisRG77
Dillon RadunzRT66
Denico AutryLE79
Teair TartDT70
Naquan JonesDT63
Jeffery SimmonsRE88
Bud DupreeLOLB74
Zack CunninghamMLB78
Harold LandryROLB83
Kristian FultonCB77
Caleb FarleyCB75
Kevin ByardFS92
Amani HookerSS81
Randy BullockK71
Brett KernP79

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

