Madden 23 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay had a rollercoaster of an offseason, as they experienced both the retiring and return of quarterback Tom Brady. Brady's presence on the roster immediately boosts the offensive weapons around him, which is reflected in the team's ratings. If you're curious who the Buccaneers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Buccaneers' roster.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers best and worst players

The Buccaneers are the overall best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 93. The Buccaneers have a total of six players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

Tom Brady - 97 OVR

Vita Vea - 93 OVR

Lavonte David - 92 OVR

Mike Evans - 92 OVR

Tristan Wirfs - 91 OVR

Ryan Jensen - 90 OVR

The worst players on the Buccaneers are Zach Triner (26 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Ryan Griffin (54 OVR) at quarterback, and John Molchon (55 OVR) at right guard. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Buccaneers at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Buccaneers starters

Player Position OVR Tom Brady QB 97 Leonard Fournette RB 87 Mike Evans WR 92 Chris Godwin WR 89 Cameron Brate TE 73 Russell Gage Jr WR 78 Ryan Jensen C 90 Tristan Wirfs RT 91 Donovan Smith LT 76 Shaq Mason RG 87 Luke Goedeke LG 68 Vita Vea DT 93 Rakeem Nunez-Roches DT 69 Akiem Hicks RE 84 William Gholston LE 76 Lavonte David MLB 92 Shaquil Barrett LOLB 88 Devin White MLB 85 Jamel Dean CB 82 Carlton Davis III CB 82 Antoine Winfield Jr. FS 87 Logan Ryan SS 80 Ryan Succop K 73 Jake Camarda P 73

