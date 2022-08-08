Madden 23 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Buccaneers' roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay had a rollercoaster of an offseason, as they experienced both the retiring and return of quarterback Tom Brady. Brady's presence on the roster immediately boosts the offensive weapons around him, which is reflected in the team's ratings. If you're curious who the Buccaneers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Buccaneers' roster.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers best and worst players
The Buccaneers are the overall best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 93. The Buccaneers have a total of six players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:
- Tom Brady - 97 OVR
- Vita Vea - 93 OVR
- Lavonte David - 92 OVR
- Mike Evans - 92 OVR
- Tristan Wirfs - 91 OVR
- Ryan Jensen - 90 OVR
The worst players on the Buccaneers are Zach Triner (26 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Ryan Griffin (54 OVR) at quarterback, and John Molchon (55 OVR) at right guard. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Buccaneers at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.
Buccaneers starters
|Player
|Position
|OVR
|Tom Brady
|QB
|97
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|87
|Mike Evans
|WR
|92
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|89
|Cameron Brate
|TE
|73
|Russell Gage Jr
|WR
|78
|Ryan Jensen
|C
|90
|Tristan Wirfs
|RT
|91
|Donovan Smith
|LT
|76
|Shaq Mason
|RG
|87
|Luke Goedeke
|LG
|68
|Vita Vea
|DT
|93
|Rakeem Nunez-Roches
|DT
|69
|Akiem Hicks
|RE
|84
|William Gholston
|LE
|76
|Lavonte David
|MLB
|92
|Shaquil Barrett
|LOLB
|88
|Devin White
|MLB
|85
|Jamel Dean
|CB
|82
|Carlton Davis III
|CB
|82
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|FS
|87
|Logan Ryan
|SS
|80
|Ryan Succop
|K
|73
|Jake Camarda
|P
|73
For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation