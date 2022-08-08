Madden 23 - Seattle Seahawks Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle traded away their franchise quarterback, Russell Wilson, in the offseason, leading to questions about the entire roster. While the Seahawks still boast some top talent, they certainly won't be as popular of a team in Madden 23 due to the gaping hole at QB. If you're curious who the Seahawks' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Seahawks roster.

Seattle Seahawks best and worst players

The Seahawks are the 30th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 76. The Seahawks have two players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

Tyler Lockett - 90 OVR

Jamal Adams - 90 OVR

The worst players on the Seahawks are Tyler Ott (34 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Dakoda Shepley (50 OVR) at center, and Aaron Donkor (55 OVR) at right outside linebacker. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Seahawks at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Seahawks starters

Player Position OVR Drew Lock QB 66 Chris Carson RB 83 DK Metcalf WR 89 Tyler Lockett WR 90 Marquise Goodwin WR 74 Noah Fant TE 82 Gabe Jackson RG 78 Charles Cross LT 73 Austin Blythe C 72 Damien Lewis LG 72 Phil Haynes RG 66 Al Woods DT 78 Bryan Mone DT 65 Shelby Harris LE 77 Poona Ford RE 76 Jordyn Brooks MLB 82 Uchenna Nwosu LOLB 75 Darrell Taylor ROLB 73 Sidney Jones IV CB 77 Justin Coleman CB 74 Jamal Adams SS 90 Quandre Diggs FS 84 Jason Meyers K 73 Michael Dickson P 82

