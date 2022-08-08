Madden 23 - Seattle Seahawks Roster

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Seahawks' roster, including their best and worst players.

By on

Comments

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle traded away their franchise quarterback, Russell Wilson, in the offseason, leading to questions about the entire roster. While the Seahawks still boast some top talent, they certainly won't be as popular of a team in Madden 23 due to the gaping hole at QB. If you're curious who the Seahawks' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Seahawks roster.

Seattle Seahawks best and worst players

The Seahawks are the 30th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 76. The Seahawks have two players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

  • Tyler Lockett - 90 OVR
  • Jamal Adams - 90 OVR

The worst players on the Seahawks are Tyler Ott (34 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Dakoda Shepley (50 OVR) at center, and Aaron Donkor (55 OVR) at right outside linebacker. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Seahawks at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Seahawks starters

PlayerPositionOVR
Drew LockQB66
Chris CarsonRB83
DK MetcalfWR89
Tyler LockettWR90
Marquise GoodwinWR74
Noah FantTE82
Gabe JacksonRG78
Charles CrossLT73
Austin BlytheC72
Damien LewisLG72
Phil HaynesRG66
Al WoodsDT78
Bryan MoneDT65
Shelby HarrisLE77
Poona FordRE76
Jordyn BrooksMLB82
Uchenna NwosuLOLB75
Darrell TaylorROLB73
Sidney Jones IVCB77
Justin ColemanCB74
Jamal AdamsSS90
Quandre DiggsFS84
Jason MeyersK73
Michael DicksonP82

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

