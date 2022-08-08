Madden 23 - Seattle Seahawks Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Seahawks' roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle traded away their franchise quarterback, Russell Wilson, in the offseason, leading to questions about the entire roster. While the Seahawks still boast some top talent, they certainly won't be as popular of a team in Madden 23 due to the gaping hole at QB. If you're curious who the Seahawks' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Seahawks roster.
Seattle Seahawks best and worst players
The Seahawks are the 30th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 76. The Seahawks have two players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:
- Tyler Lockett - 90 OVR
- Jamal Adams - 90 OVR
The worst players on the Seahawks are Tyler Ott (34 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Dakoda Shepley (50 OVR) at center, and Aaron Donkor (55 OVR) at right outside linebacker. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Seahawks at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.
Seahawks starters
|Player
|Position
|OVR
|Drew Lock
|QB
|66
|Chris Carson
|RB
|83
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|89
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|90
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|74
|Noah Fant
|TE
|82
|Gabe Jackson
|RG
|78
|Charles Cross
|LT
|73
|Austin Blythe
|C
|72
|Damien Lewis
|LG
|72
|Phil Haynes
|RG
|66
|Al Woods
|DT
|78
|Bryan Mone
|DT
|65
|Shelby Harris
|LE
|77
|Poona Ford
|RE
|76
|Jordyn Brooks
|MLB
|82
|Uchenna Nwosu
|LOLB
|75
|Darrell Taylor
|ROLB
|73
|Sidney Jones IV
|CB
|77
|Justin Coleman
|CB
|74
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|90
|Quandre Diggs
|FS
|84
|Jason Meyers
|K
|73
|Michael Dickson
|P
|82
For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.
