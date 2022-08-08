Madden 23 - San Francisco 49ers Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the 49ers roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we will be taking a look at the San Francisco 49ers. If you're curious about who the 49ers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Niners roster.
San Francisco 49ers - Best And Worst Players
The 49ers are the eighth best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, San Francisco will have an overall team rating of 86. The 49ers will also have four players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following stars and standouts:
- Trent Williams (LT) - 99 OVR
- George Kittle (TE) - 97 OVR
- Fred Warner (MLB) - 94 OVR
- Nick Bosa (RE) - 94 OVR
The three worst players on the 49ers are Jake Brendel (56 OVR) at Center, Nate Sudfeld (55 OVR) at Quarterback, and Taybor Pepper (27 OVR) at Tight End. Below you will find a table of the complete starting roster for the San Francisco 49ers at launch in Madden NFL 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the kicker and punter and that wideout they call Deebo.
49ers - Starters
|Player Name
|Position
|OVR
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|77
|Elijah Mitchell
|HB
|80
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|89
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|81
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|WR
|72
|George Kittle
|TE
|97
|Trent Williams
|LT
|99
|Aaron Banks
|LG
|67
|Jake Brendel
|C
|56
|Daniel Brunskill
|RG
|66
|Mike McGlinchey
|RT
|79
|Arik Armstead
|LE
|86
|Javon Kinlaw
|DT
|75
|Maurice Hurst
|DT
|73
|Nick Bosa
|RE
|94
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|LOLB
|73
|Fred Warner
|MLB
|94
|Dre Greenlaw
|ROLB
|78
|Jason Verrett
|CB
|81
|Charvarius Ward
|CB
|80
|George Odum
|FS
|71
|Jimmie Ward
|SS
|87
|Robbie Gould
|K
|80
|Mitch Wishnowsky
|P
|77
For more on Madden NFL 23, don’t miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, and check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.
