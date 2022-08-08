Madden 23 - San Francisco 49ers Roster

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the 49ers roster, including their best and worst players.

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we will be taking a look at the San Francisco 49ers. If you're curious about who the 49ers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Niners roster.

San Francisco 49ers - Best And Worst Players

The 49ers are the eighth best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, San Francisco will have an overall team rating of 86. The 49ers will also have four players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following stars and standouts:

  • Trent Williams (LT) - 99 OVR
  • George Kittle (TE) - 97 OVR
  • Fred Warner (MLB) - 94 OVR
  • Nick Bosa (RE) - 94 OVR

The three worst players on the 49ers are Jake Brendel (56 OVR) at Center, Nate Sudfeld (55 OVR) at Quarterback, and Taybor Pepper (27 OVR) at Tight End. Below you will find a table of the complete starting roster for the San Francisco 49ers at launch in Madden NFL 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the kicker and punter and that wideout they call Deebo.

49ers - Starters

Player NamePositionOVR
Jimmy GaroppoloQB77
Elijah MitchellHB80
Deebo SamuelWR89
Brandon AiyukWR81
Ray-Ray McCloud IIIWR72
George KittleTE97
Trent WilliamsLT99
Aaron BanksLG67
Jake BrendelC56
Daniel BrunskillRG66
Mike McGlincheyRT79
Arik ArmsteadLE86
Javon KinlawDT75
Maurice HurstDT73
Nick BosaRE94
Azeez Al-ShaairLOLB73
Fred WarnerMLB94
Dre GreenlawROLB78
Jason VerrettCB81
Charvarius WardCB80
George OdumFS71
Jimmie WardSS87
Robbie GouldK80
Mitch WishnowskyP77

For more on Madden NFL 23, don’t miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, and check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

