Madden 23 - San Francisco 49ers Roster

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we will be taking a look at the San Francisco 49ers. If you're curious about who the 49ers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Niners roster.

San Francisco 49ers - Best And Worst Players

The 49ers are the eighth best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, San Francisco will have an overall team rating of 86. The 49ers will also have four players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following stars and standouts:

Trent Williams (LT) - 99 OVR

George Kittle (TE) - 97 OVR

Fred Warner (MLB) - 94 OVR

Nick Bosa (RE) - 94 OVR

The three worst players on the 49ers are Jake Brendel (56 OVR) at Center, Nate Sudfeld (55 OVR) at Quarterback, and Taybor Pepper (27 OVR) at Tight End. Below you will find a table of the complete starting roster for the San Francisco 49ers at launch in Madden NFL 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the kicker and punter and that wideout they call Deebo.

49ers - Starters

Player Name Position OVR Jimmy Garoppolo QB 77 Elijah Mitchell HB 80 Deebo Samuel WR 89 Brandon Aiyuk WR 81 Ray-Ray McCloud III WR 72 George Kittle TE 97 Trent Williams LT 99 Aaron Banks LG 67 Jake Brendel C 56 Daniel Brunskill RG 66 Mike McGlinchey RT 79 Arik Armstead LE 86 Javon Kinlaw DT 75 Maurice Hurst DT 73 Nick Bosa RE 94 Azeez Al-Shaair LOLB 73 Fred Warner MLB 94 Dre Greenlaw ROLB 78 Jason Verrett CB 81 Charvarius Ward CB 80 George Odum FS 71 Jimmie Ward SS 87 Robbie Gould K 80 Mitch Wishnowsky P 77

