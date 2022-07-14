Madden 23 Ratings Reveal Slated For Next Week On ESPN

EA Sports will announce the player ratings for Madden NFL 23 next week via a partnership with ESPN for a third year running. The Madden Ratings Week, as it is known, will run July 18-23, and during that time, ESPN's various TV shows will reveal player ratings.

Players receiving the highest rating--99--will be revealed during ESPN's Get Up, while the top ten players from different high-profile positions will be unveiled each day of the week on First Take, SportsCenter, and NFL Live. Even more player ratings will be revealed on the ESPN and Madden NFL social channels throughout the week.

This is the first Madden NFL release cycle since the death of John Madden in December 2021. "The fans want more, and more, on the ratings, on player reactions, and they want expert analysis, and we are committed to giving them what they crave. But this year there is also another layer, another element, and that is all about John Madden," ESPN's Andy Tennant said.

At the end of the week, ESPN will air a half-hour special on Saturday, July 23, at 9 PM ET featuring ESPN personalities Laura Rutledge, Mina Kimes, and Louis Riddick interviewing players and revealing even more ratings.

You can see the full schedule for Madden Ratings Week below. Madden NFL 23 launches on August 19 featuring none other than John Madden himself on the cover.

You can also check out GameSpot's predictions for Madden 23 ratings. As usual, player ratings may rise and fall throughout the season based on how players perform in real life.

Madden Ratings Week schedule:

Mon., July 18

Wide Receivers

Tue., July 19

Edge Rushers

Wed., July 20

Running Backs

Thu., July 21

Cornerbacks

Fri., July 22

Quarterbacks

Sat., July 23

Half-hour special at 9 p.m. ET

Hosted by Laura Rutledge with Mina Kimes and Louis Riddick breaking down this year's Madden Ratings