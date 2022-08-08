Madden 23 - Pittsburgh Steelers Roster

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Steelers roster, including their best and worst players.

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers. If you're curious who the Steelers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Steelers roster.

Pittsburgh Steelers' best and worst players

The Steelers are the 23rd best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 80. The Steelers have two players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

  • T.J. Watt - 96 OVR
  • Cameron Heyward - 93 OVR

The worst players on the Steelers are RT Chaz Green (53 OVR), RG Nate Gilliam (56 OVR) and Christian Kuntz (57 OVR) . Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Steelers at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Steelers starters

PlayerPositionOVR
Mitchell TrubiskyQB69
Najee HarrisHB85
Diontae JohnsonWR85
Chase ClaypoolWR 78
Anthony MillerWR74
Pat FreiermuthTE79
Dan Moore Jr.LT69
Kevin DotsonLG73
Mason ColeC68
James DanielsRG78
Chukwuma OkoraforRT70
Chris WormleyDE74
Tyson AlualuDT82
Montravius AdamsDT69
Cameron HeywardDE93
T.J. WattLB96
Myles JackLB82
Alex HighsmithLB75
Ahkello WitherspoonCB79
Levi WallaceCB77
Minkah FitzpatrickFS89
Terrell EdmundsSS78
Chris BoswellK82
Pressley HarvinP69

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

