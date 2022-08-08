Madden 23 - Pittsburgh Steelers Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers. If you're curious who the Steelers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Steelers roster.

Pittsburgh Steelers' best and worst players

The Steelers are the 23rd best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 80. The Steelers have two players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

T.J. Watt - 96 OVR

Cameron Heyward - 93 OVR

The worst players on the Steelers are RT Chaz Green (53 OVR), RG Nate Gilliam (56 OVR) and Christian Kuntz (57 OVR) . Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Steelers at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Steelers starters

Player Position OVR Mitchell Trubisky QB 69 Najee Harris HB 85 Diontae Johnson WR 85 Chase Claypool WR 78 Anthony Miller WR 74 Pat Freiermuth TE 79 Dan Moore Jr. LT 69 Kevin Dotson LG 73 Mason Cole C 68 James Daniels RG 78 Chukwuma Okorafor RT 70 Chris Wormley DE 74 Tyson Alualu DT 82 Montravius Adams DT 69 Cameron Heyward DE 93 T.J. Watt LB 96 Myles Jack LB 82 Alex Highsmith LB 75 Ahkello Witherspoon CB 79 Levi Wallace CB 77 Minkah Fitzpatrick FS 89 Terrell Edmunds SS 78 Chris Boswell K 82 Pressley Harvin P 69

