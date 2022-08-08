Madden 23 - Pittsburgh Steelers Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Steelers roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers. If you're curious who the Steelers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Steelers roster.
Pittsburgh Steelers' best and worst players
The Steelers are the 23rd best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 80. The Steelers have two players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:
- T.J. Watt - 96 OVR
- Cameron Heyward - 93 OVR
The worst players on the Steelers are RT Chaz Green (53 OVR), RG Nate Gilliam (56 OVR) and Christian Kuntz (57 OVR) . Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Steelers at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.
Steelers starters
|Player
|Position
|OVR
|Mitchell Trubisky
|QB
|69
|Najee Harris
|HB
|85
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|85
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|78
|Anthony Miller
|WR
|74
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|79
|Dan Moore Jr.
|LT
|69
|Kevin Dotson
|LG
|73
|Mason Cole
|C
|68
|James Daniels
|RG
|78
|Chukwuma Okorafor
|RT
|70
|Chris Wormley
|DE
|74
|Tyson Alualu
|DT
|82
|Montravius Adams
|DT
|69
|Cameron Heyward
|DE
|93
|T.J. Watt
|LB
|96
|Myles Jack
|LB
|82
|Alex Highsmith
|LB
|75
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|CB
|79
|Levi Wallace
|CB
|77
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|FS
|89
|Terrell Edmunds
|SS
|78
|Chris Boswell
|K
|82
|Pressley Harvin
|P
|69
For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation