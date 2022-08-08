Madden 23 - Philadelphia Eagles Roster

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Eagles' roster, including their best and worst players.

By on

Comments

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles retooled both sides of the ball in the offseason, most notably trading for wide receiver A.J. Brown. At the very least, Philly should be an enjoyable team to play as and build around in Madden 23 with all of their young talents and steady veterans. If you're curious who the Eagles' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Eagles roster.

Philadelphia Eagles' best and worst players

The Eagles are the 10th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 85. The Eagles have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

Click To Unmute
  1. Street Fighter 6 - Kimberly & Juri Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  2. New Tekken Official Teaser Announcement
  3. NEW FATAL FURY (GAROU) Official Teaser Trailer
  4. 8 Best Close-Quarters Combat Games
  5. Share Xbox Game Pass, Save Money | GameSpot News
  6. PREY (2022) vs PREDATOR (1987): Director and Stars React to New Design
  7. Apex Legends: Hunted Battle Pass Trailer
  8. Assassin's Creed Collaboration Teaser Trailer | PUBG
  9. Marina Bay Grand Prix Flythrough - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  10. Street Fighter 6 - Tasty Steve & James Chen | Real Time Commentary Feature
  11. Guilty Gear -Strive- Starter Guide - Bridget
  12. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Gyro Zeppeli - Character Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Madden 23 Franchise Deep Dive

  • Darius Slay Jr. - 92 OVR
  • Lane Johnson - 92 OVR
  • Jason Kelce - 90 OVR

The worst players on the Eagles are Rick Lovato (31 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Reid Sinnett (50 OVR) at quarterback, and Brett Toth (53 OVR) at left tackle. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Eagles at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Eagles' starters

PlayerPositionOVR
Jalen HurtsQB74
Miles SandersRB82
A.J. BrownWR87
DeVonta SmithWR83
Zach PascalWR78
Dallas GoedertTE85
Jason KelceC90
Lane JohnsonRT92
Jordan MailataLT84
Landon DickersonLG75
Isaac SeumaloRG72
Fletcher CoxDT88
Javon HargraveDT84
Josh SweatLE80
Derek BarnettRE74
Hasson ReddickLOLB82
Kazir WhiteROLB79
T.J. EdwardsMLB79
Darius Slay Jr.CB92
James Bradberry IVCB82
Anthony HarrisSS80
Jaquiski TarttFS79
Jake ElliottK76
Arryn SipossP71

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Madden NFL 23
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)