Madden 23 - Philadelphia Eagles Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles retooled both sides of the ball in the offseason, most notably trading for wide receiver A.J. Brown. At the very least, Philly should be an enjoyable team to play as and build around in Madden 23 with all of their young talents and steady veterans. If you're curious who the Eagles' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Eagles roster.

Philadelphia Eagles' best and worst players

The Eagles are the 10th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 85. The Eagles have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

Darius Slay Jr. - 92 OVR

Lane Johnson - 92 OVR

Jason Kelce - 90 OVR

The worst players on the Eagles are Rick Lovato (31 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Reid Sinnett (50 OVR) at quarterback, and Brett Toth (53 OVR) at left tackle. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Eagles at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Eagles' starters

Player Position OVR Jalen Hurts QB 74 Miles Sanders RB 82 A.J. Brown WR 87 DeVonta Smith WR 83 Zach Pascal WR 78 Dallas Goedert TE 85 Jason Kelce C 90 Lane Johnson RT 92 Jordan Mailata LT 84 Landon Dickerson LG 75 Isaac Seumalo RG 72 Fletcher Cox DT 88 Javon Hargrave DT 84 Josh Sweat LE 80 Derek Barnett RE 74 Hasson Reddick LOLB 82 Kazir White ROLB 79 T.J. Edwards MLB 79 Darius Slay Jr. CB 92 James Bradberry IV CB 82 Anthony Harris SS 80 Jaquiski Tartt FS 79 Jake Elliott K 76 Arryn Siposs P 71

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.