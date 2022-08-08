Madden 23 - Philadelphia Eagles Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Eagles' roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles retooled both sides of the ball in the offseason, most notably trading for wide receiver A.J. Brown. At the very least, Philly should be an enjoyable team to play as and build around in Madden 23 with all of their young talents and steady veterans. If you're curious who the Eagles' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Eagles roster.
Philadelphia Eagles' best and worst players
The Eagles are the 10th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 85. The Eagles have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:
- Darius Slay Jr. - 92 OVR
- Lane Johnson - 92 OVR
- Jason Kelce - 90 OVR
The worst players on the Eagles are Rick Lovato (31 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Reid Sinnett (50 OVR) at quarterback, and Brett Toth (53 OVR) at left tackle. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Eagles at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.
Eagles' starters
|Player
|Position
|OVR
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|74
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|82
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|87
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|83
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|78
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|85
|Jason Kelce
|C
|90
|Lane Johnson
|RT
|92
|Jordan Mailata
|LT
|84
|Landon Dickerson
|LG
|75
|Isaac Seumalo
|RG
|72
|Fletcher Cox
|DT
|88
|Javon Hargrave
|DT
|84
|Josh Sweat
|LE
|80
|Derek Barnett
|RE
|74
|Hasson Reddick
|LOLB
|82
|Kazir White
|ROLB
|79
|T.J. Edwards
|MLB
|79
|Darius Slay Jr.
|CB
|92
|James Bradberry IV
|CB
|82
|Anthony Harris
|SS
|80
|Jaquiski Tartt
|FS
|79
|Jake Elliott
|K
|76
|Arryn Siposs
|P
|71
For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation