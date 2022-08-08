Madden 23 - New York Giants Roster

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Giants roster, including their best and worst players.

By on

Comments

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the New York Giants. If you're curious who the Giants' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Giants roster.

New York Giants' best and worst players

The Giants are the 31st best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 75. The Giants have no players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, but their best players include:

Madden 23 Franchise Deep Dive

  • Saquon Barkley - 86 OVR
  • Leonard Williams - 83 OVR
  • Adoree' Jackson - 82 OVR

The worst players on the Casey Kreiter (31 OVR) at TE, Davis Webb (52 OVR) at QB, and Justin Hilliard (55 OVR) at MLB. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Giants at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

PlayerPositionOVR
Daniel JonesQB70
Saquon BarkleyHB86
Sterling ShepardWR82
Kenny Golladay WR81
Kadarius Toney WR79
Jordan Akins TE71
Andrew Thomas LT76
Joshua EzeuduLG67
Jon FelicianoC72
Mark GlowinskiRG76
Evan Neal RT77
Leonard WilliamsDE83
Justin EllisDT68
D.J. Davidson DT66
Dexter Lawrence DE79
Azeez OlujariLB75
Blake MartinezLB78
Kayvon Thibodeaux LB75
Adoree' Jackson CB82
Darnay Holmes CB73
Henry Black FS68
Julian LoveSS76
Graham GanoK81
Jamie GillanP72

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

