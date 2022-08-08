Madden 23 - New York Giants Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Giants roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the New York Giants. If you're curious who the Giants' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Giants roster.
New York Giants' best and worst players
The Giants are the 31st best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 75. The Giants have no players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, but their best players include:
- Saquon Barkley - 86 OVR
- Leonard Williams - 83 OVR
- Adoree' Jackson - 82 OVR
The worst players on the Casey Kreiter (31 OVR) at TE, Davis Webb (52 OVR) at QB, and Justin Hilliard (55 OVR) at MLB. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Giants at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.
|Player
|Position
|OVR
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|70
|Saquon Barkley
|HB
|86
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|82
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|81
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|79
|Jordan Akins
|TE
|71
|Andrew Thomas
|LT
|76
|Joshua Ezeudu
|LG
|67
|Jon Feliciano
|C
|72
|Mark Glowinski
|RG
|76
|Evan Neal
|RT
|77
|Leonard Williams
|DE
|83
|Justin Ellis
|DT
|68
|D.J. Davidson
|DT
|66
|Dexter Lawrence
|DE
|79
|Azeez Olujari
|LB
|75
|Blake Martinez
|LB
|78
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|LB
|75
|Adoree' Jackson
|CB
|82
|Darnay Holmes
|CB
|73
|Henry Black
|FS
|68
|Julian Love
|SS
|76
|Graham Gano
|K
|81
|Jamie Gillan
|P
|72
For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.
