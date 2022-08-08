Madden 23 - New York Giants Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the New York Giants. If you're curious who the Giants' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Giants roster.

New York Giants' best and worst players

The Giants are the 31st best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 75. The Giants have no players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, but their best players include:

Saquon Barkley - 86 OVR

Leonard Williams - 83 OVR

Adoree' Jackson - 82 OVR

The worst players on the Casey Kreiter (31 OVR) at TE, Davis Webb (52 OVR) at QB, and Justin Hilliard (55 OVR) at MLB. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Giants at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Player Position OVR Daniel Jones QB 70 Saquon Barkley HB 86 Sterling Shepard WR 82 Kenny Golladay WR 81 Kadarius Toney WR 79 Jordan Akins TE 71 Andrew Thomas LT 76 Joshua Ezeudu LG 67 Jon Feliciano C 72 Mark Glowinski RG 76 Evan Neal RT 77 Leonard Williams DE 83 Justin Ellis DT 68 D.J. Davidson DT 66 Dexter Lawrence DE 79 Azeez Olujari LB 75 Blake Martinez LB 78 Kayvon Thibodeaux LB 75 Adoree' Jackson CB 82 Darnay Holmes CB 73 Henry Black FS 68 Julian Love SS 76 Graham Gano K 81 Jamie Gillan P 72

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.