Madden 23 - New Orleans Saints Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the New Orleans Saints. If you're curious who the Saints' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Saints roster.

New Orleans Saints' best and worst players

The Saints are the 18th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 82. The Saints have an impressive six players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

Tyrann Mathieu - 94 OVR

Demario Davis - 93 OVR

Cameron Jordan - 91 OVR

Marshon Lattimore - 91 OVR

Alvin Kamara - 90 OVR

Michael Thomas - 90 OVR

The worst players on the Saints are TE Zach Wood (25 OVR), Ethan Greenidge (54 OVR) at LT, and TE Brandon Dillon (59 OVR). Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Saints at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Saints starters

Player Position OVR Jameis Winston QB 76 Alvin Kamara HB 90 Michael Thomas WR 90 Jarvis Landry WR 83 Deonte Harty WR 77 Adam Trautman TE 72 James Hurst LT 72 Andrus Peat LG 74 Erik McCoy C 79 Cesar Ruiz RG 72 Ryan Ramczyk RT 89 Cameron Jordan DE 91 David Onyemata DT 80 Shy Tuttle DT 71 Marcus Davenport DE 82 Kaden Elliss LB 66 Demario Davis LB 93 Pete Werner LB 76 Marshon Lattimore CB 91 Bradley Robey CB 79 Marcus Maye FS 83 C.J. Gardner-Johnson SS 82 Will Lutz K 78 Blake Gillikin P 77

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.