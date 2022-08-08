Madden 23 - New Orleans Saints Roster And Ratings

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Saints roster, including their best and worst players.

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the New Orleans Saints. If you're curious who the Saints' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Saints roster.

New Orleans Saints' best and worst players

The Saints are the 18th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 82. The Saints have an impressive six players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

  • Tyrann Mathieu - 94 OVR
  • Demario Davis - 93 OVR
  • Cameron Jordan - 91 OVR
  • Marshon Lattimore - 91 OVR
  • Alvin Kamara - 90 OVR
  • Michael Thomas - 90 OVR

The worst players on the Saints are TE Zach Wood (25 OVR), Ethan Greenidge (54 OVR) at LT, and TE Brandon Dillon (59 OVR). Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Saints at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Saints starters

PlayerPositionOVR
Jameis WinstonQB76
Alvin KamaraHB90
Michael ThomasWR90
Jarvis LandryWR83
Deonte HartyWR77
Adam TrautmanTE72
James HurstLT72
Andrus PeatLG74
Erik McCoyC79
Cesar RuizRG72
Ryan RamczykRT89
Cameron JordanDE91
David OnyemataDT80
Shy TuttleDT71
Marcus DavenportDE82
Kaden EllissLB66
Demario DavisLB93
Pete WernerLB76
Marshon LattimoreCB91
Bradley RobeyCB79
Marcus MayeFS83
C.J. Gardner-JohnsonSS82
Will LutzK78
Blake GillikinP77

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

