Madden 23 - Minnesota Vikings Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Vikings roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Minnesota Vikings. If you're curious who the Vikings' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Vikings roster.
Minnesota Vikings' best and worst players
The Vikings are the 22nd best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 80. The Vikings have players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:
- Dalvin Cook - 94 OVR
- Justin Jefferson - 93 OVR
- Harrison Smith - 90 OVR
The worst players on the Vikings are TE Andrew Depaola (48 OVR), RT Timon Parris (51 OVR), and Sean Mannion (52 OVR) at QB. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Vikings at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.
Vikings starters
|Player
|Position
|OVR
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|80
|Dalvin Cook
|HB
|94
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|93
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|88
|Albert Wilson
|WR
|76
|Irv Smith Jr.
|TE
|73
|Christian Darrisaw
|LT
|74
|Ezra Cleveland
|LG
|73
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|74
|Ed Ingram
|RG
|69
|Brian O'Neill
|RT
|83
|Harrison Phillips
|DE
|75
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|DT
|77
|James Lynch
|DT
|66
|Armon Watts
|DE
|70
|Danielle Hunter
|LB
|88
|Eric Kendricks
|LB
|88
|Za'Darius Smith
|LB
|86
|Patrick Peterson
|CB
|78
|Chandon Sullivan
|CB
|75
|lewis Cine
|FS
|75
|Harrison Smith
|SS
|90
|Greg Joseph
|K
|70
|Jordan Berry
|P
|75
For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation