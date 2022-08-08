Madden 23 - Minnesota Vikings Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Minnesota Vikings. If you're curious who the Vikings' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Vikings roster.

Minnesota Vikings' best and worst players

The Vikings are the 22nd best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 80. The Vikings have players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

Dalvin Cook - 94 OVR

Justin Jefferson - 93 OVR

Harrison Smith - 90 OVR

The worst players on the Vikings are TE Andrew Depaola (48 OVR), RT Timon Parris (51 OVR), and Sean Mannion (52 OVR) at QB. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Vikings at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Vikings starters

Player Position OVR Kirk Cousins QB 80 Dalvin Cook HB 94 Justin Jefferson WR 93 Adam Thielen WR 88 Albert Wilson WR 76 Irv Smith Jr. TE 73 Christian Darrisaw LT 74 Ezra Cleveland LG 73 Garrett Bradbury C 74 Ed Ingram RG 69 Brian O'Neill RT 83 Harrison Phillips DE 75 Dalvin Tomlinson DT 77 James Lynch DT 66 Armon Watts DE 70 Danielle Hunter LB 88 Eric Kendricks LB 88 Za'Darius Smith LB 86 Patrick Peterson CB 78 Chandon Sullivan CB 75 lewis Cine FS 75 Harrison Smith SS 90 Greg Joseph K 70 Jordan Berry P 75

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.