Madden 23 - Minnesota Vikings Roster And Ratings

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Vikings roster, including their best and worst players.

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Minnesota Vikings. If you're curious who the Vikings' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Vikings roster.

Minnesota Vikings' best and worst players

The Vikings are the 22nd best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 80. The Vikings have players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

  • Dalvin Cook - 94 OVR
  • Justin Jefferson - 93 OVR
  • Harrison Smith - 90 OVR

The worst players on the Vikings are TE Andrew Depaola (48 OVR), RT Timon Parris (51 OVR), and Sean Mannion (52 OVR) at QB. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Vikings at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Vikings starters

PlayerPositionOVR
Kirk CousinsQB80
Dalvin CookHB94
Justin JeffersonWR93
Adam ThielenWR88
Albert WilsonWR76
Irv Smith Jr.TE73
Christian DarrisawLT74
Ezra ClevelandLG73
Garrett BradburyC74
Ed IngramRG69
Brian O'NeillRT83
Harrison PhillipsDE75
Dalvin TomlinsonDT77
James LynchDT66
Armon WattsDE70
Danielle HunterLB88
Eric KendricksLB88
Za'Darius SmithLB86
Patrick PetersonCB78
Chandon SullivanCB75
lewis CineFS75
Harrison SmithSS90
Greg JosephK70
Jordan BerryP75

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

