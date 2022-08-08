Madden 23 - Los Angeles Rams Roster And Ratings

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Rams roster, including their best and worst players.

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Los Angeles Rams. If you're curious who the Rams' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Rams roster.

Los Angeles Rams' best and worst players

The Rams are the third best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 88. The Rams have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

  • Aaron Donald - 99 OVR
  • Cooper Kupp - 98 OVR
  • Jalen Ramsey - 98 OVR
  • Bobby Wagner - 91 OVR

The worst players on the Rams are TE Matthew Orzech (25 OVR), Coleman Shelton (53 OVR) at center, and Bryce Perkins (54 OVR) at QB. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Rams at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Rams starters

PlayerPositionOVR
Matthew StaffordQB85
Cam AkersHB83
Cooper KuppWR98
Allen RobinsonWR82
Van JeffersonWR78
Tyler HigbeeTE83
Joseph NoteboomLT71
David EdwardsLG75
Brian AllenC71
Bobby Evans Jr.RG66
Rob HavensteinRT85
A'Shawn RobinsonDE75
Greg GainesDT77
Bobby BrownDT69
Aaron DonaldDE99
Ernest JonesLB73
Bobby WagnerLB91
Leonard FloydLB80
Jalen RamseyCB98
Troy HillCB78
Taylor RappFS76
Jordan FullerSSSS
Matt GayK79
P

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

