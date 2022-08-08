Madden 23 - Los Angeles Rams Roster And Ratings

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Los Angeles Rams. If you're curious who the Rams' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Rams roster.

Los Angeles Rams' best and worst players

The Rams are the third best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 88. The Rams have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

Aaron Donald - 99 OVR

Cooper Kupp - 98 OVR

Jalen Ramsey - 98 OVR

Bobby Wagner - 91 OVR

The worst players on the Rams are TE Matthew Orzech (25 OVR), Coleman Shelton (53 OVR) at center, and Bryce Perkins (54 OVR) at QB. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Rams at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Rams starters

Player Position OVR Matthew Stafford QB 85 Cam Akers HB 83 Cooper Kupp WR 98 Allen Robinson WR 82 Van Jefferson WR 78 Tyler Higbee TE 83 Joseph Noteboom LT 71 David Edwards LG 75 Brian Allen C 71 Bobby Evans Jr. RG 66 Rob Havenstein RT 85 A'Shawn Robinson DE 75 Greg Gaines DT 77 Bobby Brown DT 69 Aaron Donald DE 99 Ernest Jones LB 73 Bobby Wagner LB 91 Leonard Floyd LB 80 Jalen Ramsey CB 98 Troy Hill CB 78 Taylor Rapp FS 76 Jordan Fuller SS SS Matt Gay K 79 P

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.