Madden 23 - Los Angeles Rams Roster And Ratings
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Rams roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Los Angeles Rams. If you're curious who the Rams' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Rams roster.
Los Angeles Rams' best and worst players
The Rams are the third best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 88. The Rams have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:
- Aaron Donald - 99 OVR
- Cooper Kupp - 98 OVR
- Jalen Ramsey - 98 OVR
- Bobby Wagner - 91 OVR
The worst players on the Rams are TE Matthew Orzech (25 OVR), Coleman Shelton (53 OVR) at center, and Bryce Perkins (54 OVR) at QB. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Rams at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.
Rams starters
|Player
|Position
|OVR
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|85
|Cam Akers
|HB
|83
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|98
|Allen Robinson
|WR
|82
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|78
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|83
|Joseph Noteboom
|LT
|71
|David Edwards
|LG
|75
|Brian Allen
|C
|71
|Bobby Evans Jr.
|RG
|66
|Rob Havenstein
|RT
|85
|A'Shawn Robinson
|DE
|75
|Greg Gaines
|DT
|77
|Bobby Brown
|DT
|69
|Aaron Donald
|DE
|99
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|73
|Bobby Wagner
|LB
|91
|Leonard Floyd
|LB
|80
|Jalen Ramsey
|CB
|98
|Troy Hill
|CB
|78
|Taylor Rapp
|FS
|76
|Jordan Fuller
|SS
|SS
|Matt Gay
|K
|79
|P
