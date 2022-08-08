Madden 23 - Los Angeles Chargers Roster And Ratings
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Chargers roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Los Angeles Chargers. If you're curious who the Chargers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Chargers roster.
Los Angeles Chargers best and worst players
The Chargers are the sixth best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 87. The Chargers have an impressive six players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:
- Derwin James Jr. - 93 OVR
- Khalil Mack - 92 OVR
- Corey Linsley - 91 OVR
- Joey Bosa - 91 OVR
- Keenan Allen - 91 OVR
- J.C. Jackson - 90 OVR
The worst players on the Chargers are TE Josh Harris, LB Amen Ognongbemiga, and Foster Sarell at 43, 55, and 55 respectively. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Chargers at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.
Chargers starters
|Player
|Position
|OVR
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|88
|Austin Ekeler
|HB
|88
|Mike Williams
|WR
|86
|Jalen Guyton
|WR
|73
|DeAndre Carter
|WR
|72
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|76
|Rashawn Slater
|LT
|84
|Matt Feiler
|LG
|78
|Corey Linsley
|C
|91
|Zion Johnson
|RG
|73
|Trey Pipkins
|RT
|63
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|DE
|81
|Austin Johnson
|DT
|74
|Christian Covington
|DT
|71
|Jerry Tillery
|DE
|71
|Khalil Mack
|LB
|92
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|77
|Joey Bosa
|LB
|91
|J.C. Jackson
|CB
|90
|Bryce Callahan
|CB
|82
|Nasir Adderley
|FS
|75
|Derwin James
|SS
|93
|Dustin Hopkins
|K
|72
|J.K. Scott
|P
|72
