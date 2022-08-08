Madden 23 - Los Angeles Chargers Roster And Ratings

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Los Angeles Chargers. If you're curious who the Chargers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Chargers roster.

Los Angeles Chargers best and worst players

The Chargers are the sixth best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 87. The Chargers have an impressive six players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

Derwin James Jr. - 93 OVR

Khalil Mack - 92 OVR

Corey Linsley - 91 OVR

Joey Bosa - 91 OVR

Keenan Allen - 91 OVR

J.C. Jackson - 90 OVR

The worst players on the Chargers are TE Josh Harris, LB Amen Ognongbemiga, and Foster Sarell at 43, 55, and 55 respectively. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Chargers at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Chargers starters

Player Position OVR Justin Herbert QB 88 Austin Ekeler HB 88 Mike Williams WR 86 Jalen Guyton WR 73 DeAndre Carter WR 72 Gerald Everett TE 76 Rashawn Slater LT 84 Matt Feiler LG 78 Corey Linsley C 91 Zion Johnson RG 73 Trey Pipkins RT 63 Sebastian Joseph-Day DE 81 Austin Johnson DT 74 Christian Covington DT 71 Jerry Tillery DE 71 Khalil Mack LB 92 Drue Tranquill LB 77 Joey Bosa LB 91 J.C. Jackson CB 90 Bryce Callahan CB 82 Nasir Adderley FS 75 Derwin James SS 93 Dustin Hopkins K 72 J.K. Scott P 72

