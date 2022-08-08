Madden 23 - Las Vegas Raiders Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Raiders' roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders had one of the most impactful offseasons of any NFL team, with the headlining move being the acquisition of wide receiver Davante Adams. The addition of Adams makes the Raiders' offense much more potent, but their defense shouldn't be overlooked either. If you're curious who the Raiders' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Raiders roster.
Las Vegas Raiders' best and worst players
The Raiders are the 15th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 83. The Raiders have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:
- Davante Adams - 99 OVR
- Darren Waller - 91 OVR
- Chandler Jones - 90 OVR
The worst players on the Raiders are Trent Sieg (33 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Jackson Barton (55 OVR) at left tackle, and Jarrett Stidham (57 OVR) at quarterback. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Raiders at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.
Raiders' starters
|Player
|Position
|OVR
|Derek Carr
|QB
|83
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|87
|Davante Adams
|WR
|99
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|85
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|WR
|77
|Darren Waller
|TE
|91
|Kolton Miller
|LT
|84
|Denzelle Good
|LG
|73
|Alex Leatherwood
|RG
|71
|Andre James
|C
|70
|Brandon Parker
|RT
|68
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|74
|Neil Farrell Jr.
|DT
|64
|Bilal Nichols
|RE
|77
|Vernon Butler Jr.
|LE
|69
|Chandler Jones
|ROLB
|90
|Maxx Crosby
|LOLB
|87
|Denzel Perryman
|MLB
|82
|Trayvon Mullen Jr.
|CB
|80
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|80
|Trevon Moehrig
|FS
|79
|Johnathan Abram
|SS
|78
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|81
|A.J. Cole III
|P
|84
For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.
