Madden 23 - Las Vegas Raiders Roster

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Raiders' roster, including their best and worst players.

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders had one of the most impactful offseasons of any NFL team, with the headlining move being the acquisition of wide receiver Davante Adams. The addition of Adams makes the Raiders' offense much more potent, but their defense shouldn't be overlooked either. If you're curious who the Raiders' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Raiders roster.

Las Vegas Raiders' best and worst players

The Raiders are the 15th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 83. The Raiders have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

Now Playing: Madden 23 Franchise Deep Dive

  • Davante Adams - 99 OVR
  • Darren Waller - 91 OVR
  • Chandler Jones - 90 OVR

The worst players on the Raiders are Trent Sieg (33 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Jackson Barton (55 OVR) at left tackle, and Jarrett Stidham (57 OVR) at quarterback. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Raiders at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Raiders' starters

PlayerPositionOVR
Derek CarrQB83
Josh JacobsRB87
Davante AdamsWR99
Hunter RenfrowWR85
Keelan Cole Sr.WR77
Darren WallerTE91
Kolton MillerLT84
Denzelle GoodLG73
Alex LeatherwoodRG71
Andre JamesC70
Brandon ParkerRT68
Johnathan HankinsDT74
Neil Farrell Jr.DT64
Bilal NicholsRE77
Vernon Butler Jr.LE69
Chandler JonesROLB90
Maxx CrosbyLOLB87
Denzel PerrymanMLB82
Trayvon Mullen Jr.CB80
Rock Ya-SinCB80
Trevon MoehrigFS79
Johnathan AbramSS78
Daniel CarlsonK81
A.J. Cole IIIP84

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

Madden NFL 23
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
