Madden 23 - Las Vegas Raiders Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders had one of the most impactful offseasons of any NFL team, with the headlining move being the acquisition of wide receiver Davante Adams. The addition of Adams makes the Raiders' offense much more potent, but their defense shouldn't be overlooked either. If you're curious who the Raiders' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Raiders roster.

Las Vegas Raiders' best and worst players

The Raiders are the 15th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 83. The Raiders have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

Davante Adams - 99 OVR

Darren Waller - 91 OVR

Chandler Jones - 90 OVR

The worst players on the Raiders are Trent Sieg (33 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Jackson Barton (55 OVR) at left tackle, and Jarrett Stidham (57 OVR) at quarterback. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Raiders at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Raiders' starters

Player Position OVR Derek Carr QB 83 Josh Jacobs RB 87 Davante Adams WR 99 Hunter Renfrow WR 85 Keelan Cole Sr. WR 77 Darren Waller TE 91 Kolton Miller LT 84 Denzelle Good LG 73 Alex Leatherwood RG 71 Andre James C 70 Brandon Parker RT 68 Johnathan Hankins DT 74 Neil Farrell Jr. DT 64 Bilal Nichols RE 77 Vernon Butler Jr. LE 69 Chandler Jones ROLB 90 Maxx Crosby LOLB 87 Denzel Perryman MLB 82 Trayvon Mullen Jr. CB 80 Rock Ya-Sin CB 80 Trevon Moehrig FS 79 Johnathan Abram SS 78 Daniel Carlson K 81 A.J. Cole III P 84

