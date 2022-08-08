Madden 23 - Jacksonville Jaguars Roster

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Jaguars roster, including their best and worst players.

By on

Comments

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans will once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Jacksonville Jaguars. If you're curious about who the Jaguars' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which positions need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Jaguars roster.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Best And Worst Players

The Jaguars are the 29th best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Jacksonville will have an overall team rating of 77. The Jaguars will also have zero players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, with their next highest rated overall being:

Click To Unmute
  1. Street Fighter 6 - Kimberly & Juri Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  2. New Tekken Official Teaser Announcement
  3. NEW FATAL FURY (GAROU) Official Teaser Trailer
  4. 8 Best Close-Quarters Combat Games
  5. Share Xbox Game Pass, Save Money | GameSpot News
  6. PREY (2022) vs PREDATOR (1987): Director and Stars React to New Design
  7. Apex Legends: Hunted Battle Pass Trailer
  8. Assassin's Creed Collaboration Teaser Trailer | PUBG
  9. Marina Bay Grand Prix Flythrough - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  10. Street Fighter 6 - Tasty Steve & James Chen | Real Time Commentary Feature
  11. Guilty Gear -Strive- Starter Guide - Bridget
  12. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Gyro Zeppeli - Character Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Madden 23 Franchise Deep Dive

  • Brandon Scherff (RG) - 87 OVR

The three worst players on the Jaguars are Rashod Berry (56 OVR) at Linebacker, Badara Traore (54 OVR) at Right Tackle, and Ross Matiscik (26 OVR) at Tight End. Below you will find a table of the complete starting roster for the Jacksonville Jaguars at launch in Madden 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, the team's kicker and punter, and Law & Order himself.

Jaguars - Starters

Player NamePositionOVR
Trevor LawrenceQB76
James RobinsonHB84
Marvin Jones Jr.WR82
Christian KirkWR81
Laviska Shenault Jr.WR77
Evan EngramTE81
Cam RobinsonLT74
Ben BartchLG68
Tyler ShatleyC66
Brandon ScherffRG87
Jawaan TaylorRT71
Dawuane SmootLE77
Folorunso FatukasiDT80
Davon HamiltonDT73
Adam GotsisRE71
Travon WalkerLOLB76
Foyesade OluokunMLB80
Josh AllenROLB85
Shaquill GriffinCB84
Darious WilliamsCB82
Rayshawn JenkinsFS74
Andrew WingardSS73
Ryan SantosoK66
Logan CookeP81

For more on Madden NFL 23, don’t miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, and check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Madden NFL 23
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)