Madden 23 - Jacksonville Jaguars Roster

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans will once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Jacksonville Jaguars. If you're curious about who the Jaguars' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which positions need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Jaguars roster.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Best And Worst Players

The Jaguars are the 29th best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Jacksonville will have an overall team rating of 77. The Jaguars will also have zero players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, with their next highest rated overall being:

Brandon Scherff (RG) - 87 OVR

The three worst players on the Jaguars are Rashod Berry (56 OVR) at Linebacker, Badara Traore (54 OVR) at Right Tackle, and Ross Matiscik (26 OVR) at Tight End. Below you will find a table of the complete starting roster for the Jacksonville Jaguars at launch in Madden 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, the team's kicker and punter, and Law & Order himself.

Jaguars - Starters

Player Name Position OVR Trevor Lawrence QB 76 James Robinson HB 84 Marvin Jones Jr. WR 82 Christian Kirk WR 81 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR 77 Evan Engram TE 81 Cam Robinson LT 74 Ben Bartch LG 68 Tyler Shatley C 66 Brandon Scherff RG 87 Jawaan Taylor RT 71 Dawuane Smoot LE 77 Folorunso Fatukasi DT 80 Davon Hamilton DT 73 Adam Gotsis RE 71 Travon Walker LOLB 76 Foyesade Oluokun MLB 80 Josh Allen ROLB 85 Shaquill Griffin CB 84 Darious Williams CB 82 Rayshawn Jenkins FS 74 Andrew Wingard SS 73 Ryan Santoso K 66 Logan Cooke P 81

