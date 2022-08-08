Madden 23 - Jacksonville Jaguars Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Jaguars roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans will once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Jacksonville Jaguars. If you're curious about who the Jaguars' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which positions need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Jaguars roster.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Best And Worst Players
The Jaguars are the 29th best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Jacksonville will have an overall team rating of 77. The Jaguars will also have zero players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, with their next highest rated overall being:
- Brandon Scherff (RG) - 87 OVR
The three worst players on the Jaguars are Rashod Berry (56 OVR) at Linebacker, Badara Traore (54 OVR) at Right Tackle, and Ross Matiscik (26 OVR) at Tight End. Below you will find a table of the complete starting roster for the Jacksonville Jaguars at launch in Madden 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, the team's kicker and punter, and Law & Order himself.
Jaguars - Starters
|Player Name
|Position
|OVR
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|76
|James Robinson
|HB
|84
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|WR
|82
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|81
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|WR
|77
|Evan Engram
|TE
|81
|Cam Robinson
|LT
|74
|Ben Bartch
|LG
|68
|Tyler Shatley
|C
|66
|Brandon Scherff
|RG
|87
|Jawaan Taylor
|RT
|71
|Dawuane Smoot
|LE
|77
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|DT
|80
|Davon Hamilton
|DT
|73
|Adam Gotsis
|RE
|71
|Travon Walker
|LOLB
|76
|Foyesade Oluokun
|MLB
|80
|Josh Allen
|ROLB
|85
|Shaquill Griffin
|CB
|84
|Darious Williams
|CB
|82
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|FS
|74
|Andrew Wingard
|SS
|73
|Ryan Santoso
|K
|66
|Logan Cooke
|P
|81
