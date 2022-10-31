Madden 23 Is Super Cheap Right Now At Amazon

Madden NFL 23 is on sale for its lowest price yet at Amazon right now. This year’s flagship football title is down to just $30 ($70) for new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S copies, saving you a whopping $40 off the normal price. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game are also available for $30. This deal comes with fast and free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Madden NFL 23 is the latest annual release in EA’s long-running football series. In our Madden NFL 23 review, Mark Delany says the game is “an improvement in the series' most important way: the actual playing of football,” thanks to the new Fieldsense features and other smart enhancements, despite some lackluster and forgettable modes.

This Amazon price drop is the best way to try out Madden NFL 23’s upgraded gameplay for yourself. Though there have been some unfortunate bugs and mishaps since launch--particularly for the online game modes--the core football gameplay is still solid.