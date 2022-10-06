Madden 23 Is Discounted For Amazon Prime Members Right Now
Save 16% on the latest release in EA's football series.
Madden NFL 23 is on sale for a solid price at Amazon right now. This year’s flagship football title is down to just $59 ($
70) for new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S copies, saving you $11 off the normal price. You have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this deal, as it's one of the early Prime Day gaming deals that the retailer is offering ahead of the big sale on October 11-12.
Madden NFL 23’s PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions are also on sale for $50 ($
60). For all discounted platforms, the sale only applies to the standard physical copies available through Amazon, not the digital console versions, nor the PC versions.
Madden NFL 23 is the latest annual release in EA’s long-running football series. In our Madden NFL 23 review, Mark Delany says the game is “an improvement in the series' most important way: the actual playing of football,” thanks to the new Fieldsense features and other smart enhancements, despite some lackluster and forgettable modes.
This Amazon price drop is the best way to try out Madden NFL 23’s upgraded gameplay for yourself. Though there have been some unfortunate bugs and mishaps since launch--particularly for the online game modes--the core football gameplay is still solid.
