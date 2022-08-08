Madden 23 - Indianapolis Colts Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Colts' roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have an interesting year ahead of them, as they return many of their starters from the 2022 season. The big question surrounds their huge offseason acquisition of quarterback Matt Ryan. However, in the world of Madden, Indy will still be a desirable to team to play as due to the sheer power of running back Jonathan Taylor and their dominant offensive line. If you're curious who the Colts' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Colts roster.
Indianapolis Colts' best and worst players
The Colts are the 19th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 82. The Colts have five players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:
- Quenton Nelson - 95 OVR
- Jonathan Taylor - 95 OVR
- Stephon Gilmore - 91 OVR
- DeForest Buckner - 90 OVR
- Darius Leonard - 90 OVR
The worst players on the Raiders are Luke Rhodes (27 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Wesley French (56 OVR) at center, and Jack Coan (56 OVR) at quarterback. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Raiders at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.
Colts' starters
|Player
|Position
|OVR
|Matt Ryan
|QB
|81
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|95
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|83
|Parris Campbell
|WR
|75
|Keke Coutee
|WR
|74
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|75
|Quenton Nelson
|LG
|95
|Ryan Kelley
|C
|82
|Braden Smith
|RT
|85
|Matt Pryor
|LT
|69
|Danny Pinter
|RG
|65
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|90
|Grover Stewart
|DT
|82
|Yannick Ngakoue
|RE
|82
|Tyquan Lewis
|LE
|74
|Darius Leonard
|LOLB
|90
|Bobby Okereke
|MLB
|81
|Zaire Franklin
|ROLB
|66
|Stephon Gilmore
|CB
|91
|Kenny Moore II
|CB
|87
|Rodney McLeod Jr.
|SS
|79
|Julian Blackmon
|FS
|76
|Rodrigo Blankenship
|K
|74
|Roberto Sanchez
|P
|76
For more on Madden 23, don't miss theMadden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year'sFranchise mode.
