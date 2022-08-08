Madden 23 - Indianapolis Colts Roster

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Colts' roster, including their best and worst players.

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have an interesting year ahead of them, as they return many of their starters from the 2022 season. The big question surrounds their huge offseason acquisition of quarterback Matt Ryan. However, in the world of Madden, Indy will still be a desirable to team to play as due to the sheer power of running back Jonathan Taylor and their dominant offensive line. If you're curious who the Colts' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Colts roster.

Indianapolis Colts' best and worst players

The Colts are the 19th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 82. The Colts have five players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

  • Quenton Nelson - 95 OVR
  • Jonathan Taylor - 95 OVR
  • Stephon Gilmore - 91 OVR
  • DeForest Buckner - 90 OVR
  • Darius Leonard - 90 OVR

The worst players on the Raiders are Luke Rhodes (27 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Wesley French (56 OVR) at center, and Jack Coan (56 OVR) at quarterback. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Raiders at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Colts' starters

PlayerPositionOVR
Matt RyanQB81
Jonathan TaylorRB95
Michael Pittman Jr.WR83
Parris CampbellWR75
Keke CouteeWR74
Mo Alie-CoxTE75
Quenton NelsonLG95
Ryan KelleyC82
Braden SmithRT85
Matt PryorLT69
Danny PinterRG65
DeForest BucknerDT90
Grover StewartDT82
Yannick NgakoueRE82
Tyquan LewisLE74
Darius LeonardLOLB90
Bobby OkerekeMLB81
Zaire FranklinROLB66
Stephon GilmoreCB91
Kenny Moore IICB87
Rodney McLeod Jr.SS79
Julian BlackmonFS76
Rodrigo BlankenshipK74
Roberto SanchezP76

For more on Madden 23, don't miss theMadden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year'sFranchise mode.

