Madden 23 - Indianapolis Colts Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have an interesting year ahead of them, as they return many of their starters from the 2022 season. The big question surrounds their huge offseason acquisition of quarterback Matt Ryan. However, in the world of Madden, Indy will still be a desirable to team to play as due to the sheer power of running back Jonathan Taylor and their dominant offensive line. If you're curious who the Colts' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Colts roster.

Indianapolis Colts' best and worst players

The Colts are the 19th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 82. The Colts have five players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

Quenton Nelson - 95 OVR

Jonathan Taylor - 95 OVR

Stephon Gilmore - 91 OVR

DeForest Buckner - 90 OVR

Darius Leonard - 90 OVR

Colts' starters

Player Position OVR Matt Ryan QB 81 Jonathan Taylor RB 95 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 83 Parris Campbell WR 75 Keke Coutee WR 74 Mo Alie-Cox TE 75 Quenton Nelson LG 95 Ryan Kelley C 82 Braden Smith RT 85 Matt Pryor LT 69 Danny Pinter RG 65 DeForest Buckner DT 90 Grover Stewart DT 82 Yannick Ngakoue RE 82 Tyquan Lewis LE 74 Darius Leonard LOLB 90 Bobby Okereke MLB 81 Zaire Franklin ROLB 66 Stephon Gilmore CB 91 Kenny Moore II CB 87 Rodney McLeod Jr. SS 79 Julian Blackmon FS 76 Rodrigo Blankenship K 74 Roberto Sanchez P 76

