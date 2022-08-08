Madden 23 - Houston Texans Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Texans roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we will be taking a look at the Houston Texans. If you're a bit curious about who the Texans' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here is everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Texans roster.
Houston Texans - Best And Worst Players
The Texans are the 32nd best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Houston will have an overall team rating of 74. The Texans will also have zero players rated 90 overall or above in Madden 23, with their next highest rated overall being:
- Laremy Tunsil (LT) - 88 OVR
The worst players on the Texans are Jeff Driskel (60 OVR) at Quarterback, Jimmy Morrissey (59 OVR) at Center, and Jon Weeks (28 OVR) at Tight End. Below you will find a table of the complete starting roster for the Houston Texans at launch in Madden NFL 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, the team's kicker and punter, and other new additions for Space City.
Texans - Starters
|Player Name
|Position
|OVR
|Davis Mills
|QB
|71
|Marlon Mack
|HB
|75
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|87
|Phillip Dorsett II
|WR
|74
|Chris Conley
|WR
|73
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|70
|Laremy Tunsil
|LT
|88
|Kenyon Green
|LG
|72
|Justin Britt
|C
|73
|A.J. Cann
|RG
|73
|Tytus Howard
|RT
|71
|Jerry Hughes Jr.
|LE
|79
|Maliek Collins
|DT
|72
|Ross Blacklock
|DT
|69
|Jonathan Greenard
|RE
|77
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LOLB
|68
|Christian Kirksey
|MLB
|75
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|ROLB
|74
|Steven Nelson
|CB
|80
|Desmond King II
|CB
|79
|Jalen Pitre
|FS
|73
|Eric Murray
|SS
|72
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|71
|Cameron Johnston
|P
|75
For more on Madden NFL 23, don’t miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, and check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation