Madden 23 - Houston Texans Roster

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Texans roster, including their best and worst players.

By

Comments

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we will be taking a look at the Houston Texans. If you're a bit curious about who the Texans' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here is everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Texans roster.

Houston Texans - Best And Worst Players

The Texans are the 32nd best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Houston will have an overall team rating of 74. The Texans will also have zero players rated 90 overall or above in Madden 23, with their next highest rated overall being:

Now Playing: Madden 23 Franchise Deep Dive

  • Laremy Tunsil (LT) - 88 OVR

The worst players on the Texans are Jeff Driskel (60 OVR) at Quarterback, Jimmy Morrissey (59 OVR) at Center, and Jon Weeks (28 OVR) at Tight End. Below you will find a table of the complete starting roster for the Houston Texans at launch in Madden NFL 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, the team's kicker and punter, and other new additions for Space City.

Texans - Starters

Player NamePositionOVR
Davis MillsQB71
Marlon Mack HB75
Brandin Cooks WR87
Phillip Dorsett II WR74
Chris Conley WR73
Brevin Jordan TE70
Laremy Tunsil LT88
Kenyon Green LG72
Justin Britt C73
A.J. Cann RG73
Tytus Howard RT71
Jerry Hughes Jr. LE79
Maliek Collins DT72
Ross Blacklock DT69
Jonathan Greenard RE77
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LOLB68
Christian Kirksey MLB75
Kamu Grugier-Hill ROLB74
Steven Nelson CB80
Desmond King II CB79
Jalen PitreFS73
Eric Murray SS72
Ka'imi Fairbairn K71
Cameron Johnston P75

For more on Madden NFL 23, don’t miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, and check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

Madden NFL 23
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PC
