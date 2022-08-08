Madden 23 - Houston Texans Roster And Ratings

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we will be taking a look at the Houston Texans. If you're a bit curious about who the Texans' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here is everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Texans roster.

Houston Texans - Best And Worst Players

The Texans are the 32nd best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Houston will have an overall team rating of 74. The Texans will also have zero players rated 90 overall or above in Madden 23, with their next highest rated overall being:

Laremy Tunsil (LT) - 88 OVR

The worst players on the Texans are Jeff Driskel (60 OVR) at Quarterback, Jimmy Morrissey (59 OVR) at Center, and Jon Weeks (28 OVR) at Tight End. Below you will find a table of the complete starting roster for the Houston Texans at launch in Madden NFL 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, the team's kicker and punter, and other new additions for Space City.

Texans - Starters

Player Name Position OVR Davis Mills QB 71 Marlon Mack HB 75 Brandin Cooks WR 87 Phillip Dorsett II WR 74 Chris Conley WR 73 Brevin Jordan TE 70 Laremy Tunsil LT 88 Kenyon Green LG 72 Justin Britt C 73 A.J. Cann RG 73 Tytus Howard RT 71 Jerry Hughes Jr. LE 79 Maliek Collins DT 72 Ross Blacklock DT 69 Jonathan Greenard RE 77 Jalen Reeves-Maybin LOLB 68 Christian Kirksey MLB 75 Kamu Grugier-Hill ROLB 74 Steven Nelson CB 80 Desmond King II CB 79 Jalen Pitre FS 73 Eric Murray SS 72 Ka'imi Fairbairn K 71 Cameron Johnston P 75

For more on Madden NFL 23, don’t miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, and check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.