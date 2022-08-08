Madden 23 - Green Bay Packers Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Packers' roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Green Bay Packers. The Packers got their franchise quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, locked up this past offseason, but lost star receiver Davante Adams. That will certainly diminish the Packers' offense, but their defense will be among the league's best once again. If you're curious who the Packers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Packers roster.
Green Bay Packers' best and worst players
The Packers are the 4th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 88. The Packers have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:
- Aaron Rodgers - 96 OVR
- David Bakhtiari - 94 OVR
- Jaire Alexander - 94 OVR
The worst players on the Packers are Steven Wirtel (34 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Jack Coco (34 OVR) at tight end, and Danny Etling (48 OVR) at quarterback. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Packers at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.
Packers' starters
|Player
|Position
|OVR
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|96
|Aaron Jones
|HB
|89
|Sammy Watkins
|WR
|79
|Randall Cobb
|WR
|78
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|77
|Robert Tonyan
|TE
|80
|David Bakhtiari
|LT
|94
|Elgton Jenkins
|RT
|85
|Jon Runyan
|LG
|72
|Josh Myers
|C
|71
|Royce Newman
|RG
|69
|Kenny Clark
|DT
|89
|T.J. Slaton Jr.
|DT
|67
|Dean Lowry
|LE
|75
|Jarran Read
|RE
|73
|Rashan Gary
|LOLB
|89
|Preston Smith
|ROLB
|82
|De'Vondre Campbell
|MLB
|87
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|94
|Rasul Douglas
|CB
|80
|Adrian Amos
|SS
|88
|Darnell Savage
|FS
|79
|Mason Crosby
|K
|72
|Pay O'Donnell
|P
|72
