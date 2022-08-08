Madden 23 - Green Bay Packers Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Green Bay Packers. The Packers got their franchise quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, locked up this past offseason, but lost star receiver Davante Adams. That will certainly diminish the Packers' offense, but their defense will be among the league's best once again. If you're curious who the Packers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Packers roster.

Green Bay Packers' best and worst players

The Eagles are the 4th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 88. The Packers have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

Aaron Rodgers - 96 OVR

David Bakhtiari - 94 OVR

Jaire Alexander - 94 OVR

The worst players on the Packers are Steven Wirtel (34 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Jack Coco (34 OVR) at tight end, and Danny Etling (48 OVR) at quarterback. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Packers at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Packers' starters

Player Position OVR Aaron Rodgers QB 96 Aaron Jones HB 89 Sammy Watkins WR 79 Randall Cobb WR 78 Allen Lazard WR 77 Robert Tonyan TE 80 David Bakhtiari LT 94 Elgton Jenkins RT 85 Jon Runyan LG 72 Josh Myers C 71 Royce Newman RG 69 Kenny Clark DT 89 T.J. Slaton Jr. DT 67 Dean Lowry LE 75 Jarran Read RE 73 Rashan Gary LOLB 89 Preston Smith ROLB 82 De'Vondre Campbell MLB 87 Jaire Alexander CB 94 Rasul Douglas CB 80 Adrian Amos SS 88 Darnell Savage FS 79 Mason Crosby K 72 Pay O'Donnell P 72

