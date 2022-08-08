Madden 23 - Green Bay Packers Roster

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Packers' roster, including their best and worst players.

By on

1 Comments

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Green Bay Packers. The Packers got their franchise quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, locked up this past offseason, but lost star receiver Davante Adams. That will certainly diminish the Packers' offense, but their defense will be among the league's best once again. If you're curious who the Packers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Packers roster.

Green Bay Packers' best and worst players

The Eagles are the 4th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 88. The Packers have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

Click To Unmute
  1. Street Fighter 6 - Kimberly & Juri Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  2. New Tekken Official Teaser Announcement
  3. NEW FATAL FURY (GAROU) Official Teaser Trailer
  4. 8 Best Close-Quarters Combat Games
  5. Share Xbox Game Pass, Save Money | GameSpot News
  6. PREY (2022) vs PREDATOR (1987): Director and Stars React to New Design
  7. Apex Legends: Hunted Battle Pass Trailer
  8. Assassin's Creed Collaboration Teaser Trailer | PUBG
  9. Marina Bay Grand Prix Flythrough - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  10. Street Fighter 6 - Tasty Steve & James Chen | Real Time Commentary Feature
  11. Guilty Gear -Strive- Starter Guide - Bridget
  12. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Gyro Zeppeli - Character Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Madden 23 Franchise Deep Dive

  • Aaron Rodgers - 96 OVR
  • David Bakhtiari - 94 OVR
  • Jaire Alexander - 94 OVR

The worst players on the Packers are Steven Wirtel (34 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Jack Coco (34 OVR) at tight end, and Danny Etling (48 OVR) at quarterback. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Packers at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Packers' starters

PlayerPositionOVR
Aaron Rodgers QB 96
Aaron Jones HB89
Sammy Watkins WR 79
Randall Cobb WR 78
Allen Lazard WR 77
Robert Tonyan TE 80
David Bakhtiari LT 94
Elgton Jenkins RT 85
Jon Runyan LG 72
Josh Myers C71
Royce Newman RG69
Kenny Clark DT 89
T.J. Slaton Jr. DT 67
Dean Lowry LE 75
Jarran Read RE 73
Rashan Gary LOLB 89
Preston Smith ROLB 82
De'Vondre Campbell MLB 87
Jaire Alexander CB 94
Rasul Douglas CB 80
Adrian Amos SS 88
Darnell Savage FS 79
Mason CrosbyK 72
Pay O'Donnell P72

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Madden NFL 23
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)