Madden 23 - Detroit Lions Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Lions roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we will be taking a look at the Detroit Lions. If you're a bit curious about who the Lions' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here is everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Lions roster.
Detroit Lions' best and worst players
The Lions are the 27th best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Detroit will have an overall team rating of 78. The Lions will also have zero players rated 90 overall or above in Madden 23, with their next highest rated overall being:
- T.J. Hockenson (TE) - 89 OVR
The worst players on the Lions are Dan Skipper (53 OVR) at Right Tackle, Ryan McCollum (51 OVR) at Center, and Scott Daly (29 OVR) at Tight End. Below you will find a table of the complete starting roster for the Detroit Lions at launch in Madden NFL 23, and that includes 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, the team's kicker and punter, and other key additions and returns for The Silver Crush.
Lions - Starters
|Player Name
|Position
|OVR
|Jared Goff
|QB
|72
|D'Andre Swift
|HB
|80
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|78
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|WR
|78
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|78
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|89
|Taylor Decker
|LT
|80
|Jonah Jackson
|LG
|74
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|87
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|RG
|70
|Penei Sewell
|RT
|80
|Levi Onwuzurike
|LE
|69
|Alim McNeill
|DT
|72
|Bruce Hector
|DT
|59
|Michael Brockers
|RE
|73
|Aidan Hutchinson
|LOLB
|77
|Alex Anzalone
|MLB
|72
|Charles Harris
|ROLB
|76
|Amani Oruwariye
|CB
|77
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|73
|Tracy Walker III
|FS
|77
|Deshon Elliott
|SS
|78
|Austin Seibert
|K
|71
|Jack Fox
|P
|79
For more on Madden NFL 23, don’t miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, and check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.
