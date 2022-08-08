Madden 23 - Detroit Lions Roster And Ratings

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we will be taking a look at the Detroit Lions. If you're a bit curious about who the Lions' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here is everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Lions roster.

Detroit Lions' best and worst players

The Lions are the 27th best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Detroit will have an overall team rating of 78. The Lions will also have zero players rated 90 overall or above in Madden 23, with their next highest rated overall being:

T.J. Hockenson (TE) - 89 OVR

The worst players on the Lions are Dan Skipper (53 OVR) at Right Tackle, Ryan McCollum (51 OVR) at Center, and Scott Daly (29 OVR) at Tight End. Below you will find a table of the complete starting roster for the Detroit Lions at launch in Madden NFL 23, and that includes 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, the team's kicker and punter, and other key additions and returns for The Silver Crush.

Lions - Starters

Player Name Position OVR Jared Goff QB 72 D'Andre Swift HB 80 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 78 D.J. Chark Jr. WR 78 Jameson Williams WR 78 T.J. Hockenson TE 89 Taylor Decker LT 80 Jonah Jackson LG 74 Frank Ragnow C 87 Halapoulivaati Vaitai RG 70 Penei Sewell RT 80 Levi Onwuzurike LE 69 Alim McNeill DT 72 Bruce Hector DT 59 Michael Brockers RE 73 Aidan Hutchinson LOLB 77 Alex Anzalone MLB 72 Charles Harris ROLB 76 Amani Oruwariye CB 77 Jeff Okudah CB 73 Tracy Walker III FS 77 Deshon Elliott SS 78 Austin Seibert K 71 Jack Fox P 79

