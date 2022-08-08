Madden 23 - Dallas Cowboys Roster

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll take a look at the Dallas Cowboys. If you're curious about who the Cowboys' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Cowboys roster.

Dallas Cowboys - Best And Worst Players

The Cowboys are the ninth best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Dallas will have an overall team rating of 86. The Cowboys will also have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following stars and standouts:

Zack Martin (RG) - 98 OVR

Tyron Smith (RT) - 95 OVR

DeMarcus Lawrence (LE) - 90 OVR

The worst players on the Cowboys are Will Grier (55 OVR) at Quarterback, Ben Dinucci (53 OVR) at Quarterback, and Jake McQuaide (34 OVR) at Tight End. Below you will find a table featuring the complete starting roster for the Dalllas Cowboys at launch in Madden NFL 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, and the kicker and punter duo that runs America's Team

Cowboys - Starters

Player Name Position OVR Dak Prescott QB 89 Ezekiel Elliot HB 88 CeeDee Lamb WR 85 Michael Gallup WR 83 James Washington WR 74 Dalton Schultz TE 82 Tyron Smith LT 95 Tyler Smith LG 70 Tyler Biadasz C 71 Zack Martin RG 98 Terence Steele RT 69 DeMarcus Lawrence LE 90 Osa Odighizuwa DT 73 Neville Gallimore DT 72 Dante Fowler Jr. RE 74 Damone Clark LOLB 65 Leighton Vander Esch MLB 80 Micah Parsons ROLB 88 Trevon Diggs CB 84 Jourdon Lewis CB 77 Malik Hooker FS 76 Jayron Kearse SS 80 Jonathan Garibay K 67 Bryan Anger P 83

