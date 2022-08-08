Madden 23 - Dallas Cowboys Roster

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Cowboys roster, including their best and worst players.

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll take a look at the Dallas Cowboys. If you're curious about who the Cowboys' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Cowboys roster.

Dallas Cowboys - Best And Worst Players

The Cowboys are the ninth best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Dallas will have an overall team rating of 86. The Cowboys will also have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following stars and standouts:

  • Zack Martin (RG) - 98 OVR
  • Tyron Smith (RT) - 95 OVR
  • DeMarcus Lawrence (LE) - 90 OVR

The worst players on the Cowboys are Will Grier (55 OVR) at Quarterback, Ben Dinucci (53 OVR) at Quarterback, and Jake McQuaide (34 OVR) at Tight End. Below you will find a table featuring the complete starting roster for the Dalllas Cowboys at launch in Madden NFL 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, and the kicker and punter duo that runs America's Team

Cowboys - Starters

Player NamePositionOVR
Dak PrescottQB89
Ezekiel ElliotHB88
CeeDee LambWR85
Michael GallupWR83
James WashingtonWR74
Dalton SchultzTE82
Tyron SmithLT95
Tyler SmithLG70
Tyler BiadaszC71
Zack MartinRG98
Terence SteeleRT69
DeMarcus LawrenceLE90
Osa OdighizuwaDT73
Neville GallimoreDT72
Dante Fowler Jr.RE74
Damone ClarkLOLB65
Leighton Vander EschMLB80
Micah ParsonsROLB88
Trevon DiggsCB84
Jourdon LewisCB77
Malik HookerFS76
Jayron KearseSS80
Jonathan GaribayK67
Bryan AngerP83

For more on Madden NFL 23, don’t miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, and check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

