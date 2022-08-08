Madden 23 - Dallas Cowboys Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Cowboys roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll take a look at the Dallas Cowboys. If you're curious about who the Cowboys' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Cowboys roster.
Dallas Cowboys - Best And Worst Players
The Cowboys are the ninth best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Dallas will have an overall team rating of 86. The Cowboys will also have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following stars and standouts:
- Zack Martin (RG) - 98 OVR
- Tyron Smith (RT) - 95 OVR
- DeMarcus Lawrence (LE) - 90 OVR
The worst players on the Cowboys are Will Grier (55 OVR) at Quarterback, Ben Dinucci (53 OVR) at Quarterback, and Jake McQuaide (34 OVR) at Tight End. Below you will find a table featuring the complete starting roster for the Dalllas Cowboys at launch in Madden NFL 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, and the kicker and punter duo that runs America's Team
Cowboys - Starters
|Player Name
|Position
|OVR
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|89
|Ezekiel Elliot
|HB
|88
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|85
|Michael Gallup
|WR
|83
|James Washington
|WR
|74
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|82
|Tyron Smith
|LT
|95
|Tyler Smith
|LG
|70
|Tyler Biadasz
|C
|71
|Zack Martin
|RG
|98
|Terence Steele
|RT
|69
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|LE
|90
|Osa Odighizuwa
|DT
|73
|Neville Gallimore
|DT
|72
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|RE
|74
|Damone Clark
|LOLB
|65
|Leighton Vander Esch
|MLB
|80
|Micah Parsons
|ROLB
|88
|Trevon Diggs
|CB
|84
|Jourdon Lewis
|CB
|77
|Malik Hooker
|FS
|76
|Jayron Kearse
|SS
|80
|Jonathan Garibay
|K
|67
|Bryan Anger
|P
|83
For more on Madden NFL 23, don’t miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, and check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation