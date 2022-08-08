Madden 23 - Cleveland Browns Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Browns roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans will once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Cleveland Browns. If you're curious about who the Browns' top players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Browns roster.
Cleveland Browns - Best And Worst Players
The Browns are the 14th best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Cleveland will have an overall team rating of 84. The Browns also have five players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following superstars and standouts:
- Myles Garrett (RE) - 99 OVR
- Nick Chubb (HB) - 96 OVR
- Denzel Ward (CB) - 92 OVR
- Amari Cooper (WR) - 90 OVR
- Joel Bitonio (LG) - 90 OVR
The three worst players on the Browns are Miller Forristall (58 OVR) at Tight End, Charley Hughlett (54 OVR) at Tight End, and Alex Taylor (51 OVR) at Right Tackle. Below you will find a table of the complete starting roster for the Cleveland Browns at launch in Madden NFL 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the kicker and punter duo for The Dawg Pound.
Browns - Starters
|Player Name
|Position
|OVR
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|84
|Nick Chubb
|HB
|96
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|90
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|WR
|77
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|74
|David Njoku
|TE
|80
|Jedrick Wells Jr.
|LT
|80
|Joel Bitonio
|LG
|90
|Ethan Pocic
|C
|70
|Wyatt Teller
|RG
|89
|Jack Conklin
|RT
|79
|Jadeveon Clowney
|LE
|82
|Taven Bryan
|DT
|70
|Jordan Elliott
|DT
|68
|Myles Garrett
|RE
|99
|Sione Takitaki
|LOLB
|70
|Anthony Walker Jr.
|MLB
|77
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|ROLB
|78
|Denzel Ward
|CB
|92
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|81
|John Johnson III
|FS
|82
|Grant Delpit
|SS
|76
|Cade York
|K
|73
|Corey Bojorquez
|P
|78
For more on Madden NFL 23, don’t miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, and check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.
