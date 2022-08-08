Madden 23 - Cleveland Browns Roster

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans will once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Cleveland Browns. If you're curious about who the Browns' top players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Browns roster.

Cleveland Browns - Best And Worst Players

The Browns are the 14th best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Cleveland will have an overall team rating of 84. The Browns also have five players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following superstars and standouts:

Myles Garrett (RE) - 99 OVR

Nick Chubb (HB) - 96 OVR

Denzel Ward (CB) - 92 OVR

Amari Cooper (WR) - 90 OVR

Joel Bitonio (LG) - 90 OVR

The three worst players on the Browns are Miller Forristall (58 OVR) at Tight End, Charley Hughlett (54 OVR) at Tight End, and Alex Taylor (51 OVR) at Right Tackle. Below you will find a table of the complete starting roster for the Cleveland Browns at launch in Madden NFL 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the kicker and punter duo for The Dawg Pound.

Browns - Starters

Player Name Position OVR Deshaun Watson QB 84 Nick Chubb HB 96 Amari Cooper WR 90 Jakeem Grant Sr. WR 77 Donovan Peoples-Jones WR 74 David Njoku TE 80 Jedrick Wells Jr. LT 80 Joel Bitonio LG 90 Ethan Pocic C 70 Wyatt Teller RG 89 Jack Conklin RT 79 Jadeveon Clowney LE 82 Taven Bryan DT 70 Jordan Elliott DT 68 Myles Garrett RE 99 Sione Takitaki LOLB 70 Anthony Walker Jr. MLB 77 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ROLB 78 Denzel Ward CB 92 Greg Newsome II CB 81 John Johnson III FS 82 Grant Delpit SS 76 Cade York K 73 Corey Bojorquez P 78

For more on Madden NFL 23, don’t miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, and check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.