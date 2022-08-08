Madden 23 - Cincinnati Bengals Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Bengals' roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals made a surprise run to the Super Bowl on the back of their potent offense. Their roster in 2022 looks roughly the same, making them a sure-fire pick in both exhibition matches and franchise leagues. If you're curious who the Bengals' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Bengals roster.
Cincinnati Bengals' best and worst players
The Bengals are the 11th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 85. The Bengals have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:
- Joe Mixon - 93 OVR
- Joe Burrow - 90 OVR
- Jessie Bates III - 90 OVR
The worst players on the Bengals are Clark Harris (42 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Jake Browning (53 OVR) at quarterback, and Brandon Allen (54 OVR) at quarterback. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Bengals at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.
Bengals' starters
|Player
|Position
|OVR
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|90
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|93
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|87
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|84
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|83
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|76
|La'el Collins
|RT
|87
|Jonah Williams
|LT
|78
|Alex Cappa
|RG
|75
|Ted Karras
|C
|75
|Jackson Carman
|LG
|69
|D.J. Reader
|DT
|84
|B.J. Hill
|DT
|79
|Trey Hendrickson
|RE
|85
|Sam Hubbard
|LE
|75
|Logan Wilson
|ROLB
|83
|Germaine Pratt
|MLB
|74
|Clay Johnston
|LOLB
|63
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CB
|85
|Mike Hilton
|CB
|82
|Jessie Bates III
|FS
|90
|Vonn Bell
|SS
|82
|Evan McPherson
|K
|83
|Kevin Huber
|P
|73
