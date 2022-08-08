Madden 23 - Cincinnati Bengals Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals made a surprise run to the Super Bowl on the back of their potent offense. Their roster in 2022 looks roughly the same, making them a sure-fire pick in both exhibition matches and franchise leagues. If you're curious who the Bengals' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Bengals roster.

Cincinnati Bengals' best and worst players

The Bengals are the 11th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 85. The Bengals have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

Joe Mixon - 93 OVR

Joe Burrow - 90 OVR

Jessie Bates III - 90 OVR

The worst players on the Bengals are Clark Harris (42 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Jake Browning (53 OVR) at quarterback, and Brandon Allen (54 OVR) at quarterback. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Bengals at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Bengals' starters

Player Position OVR Joe Burrow QB 90 Joe Mixon RB 93 Ja'Marr Chase WR 87 Tyler Boyd WR 84 Tee Higgins WR 83 Hayden Hurst TE 76 La'el Collins RT 87 Jonah Williams LT 78 Alex Cappa RG 75 Ted Karras C 75 Jackson Carman LG 69 D.J. Reader DT 84 B.J. Hill DT 79 Trey Hendrickson RE 85 Sam Hubbard LE 75 Logan Wilson ROLB 83 Germaine Pratt MLB 74 Clay Johnston LOLB 63 Chidobe Awuzie CB 85 Mike Hilton CB 82 Jessie Bates III FS 90 Vonn Bell SS 82 Evan McPherson K 83 Kevin Huber P 73

