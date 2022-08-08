Madden 23 - Cincinnati Bengals Roster

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Bengals' roster, including their best and worst players.

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals made a surprise run to the Super Bowl on the back of their potent offense. Their roster in 2022 looks roughly the same, making them a sure-fire pick in both exhibition matches and franchise leagues. If you're curious who the Bengals' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Bengals roster.

Cincinnati Bengals' best and worst players

The Bengals are the 11th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 85. The Bengals have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

  • Joe Mixon - 93 OVR
  • Joe Burrow - 90 OVR
  • Jessie Bates III - 90 OVR

The worst players on the Bengals are Clark Harris (42 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Jake Browning (53 OVR) at quarterback, and Brandon Allen (54 OVR) at quarterback. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Bengals at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Bengals' starters

PlayerPositionOVR
Joe BurrowQB90
Joe MixonRB93
Ja'Marr ChaseWR87
Tyler BoydWR84
Tee HigginsWR83
Hayden HurstTE76
La'el CollinsRT87
Jonah WilliamsLT78
Alex CappaRG75
Ted KarrasC75
Jackson CarmanLG69
D.J. ReaderDT84
B.J. HillDT79
Trey HendricksonRE85
Sam HubbardLE75
Logan WilsonROLB83
Germaine PrattMLB74
Clay JohnstonLOLB63
Chidobe AwuzieCB85
Mike HiltonCB82
Jessie Bates IIIFS90
Vonn BellSS82
Evan McPhersonK83
Kevin HuberP73

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

