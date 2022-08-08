Madden 23 - Chicago Bears Roster

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Bears roster, including their best and worst players.

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we will be taking a look at the Chicago Bears. If you're a bit curious about who the Bears' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here is everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Bears roster.

Chicago Bears - Best And Worst Players

The Bears are the 26th best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Chicago will have an overall team rating of 78. The Bears will also have zero players rated 90 overall or above in Madden 23, with their next highest rated overall being:

  • Roquan Smith (ROLB) - 89 OVR

The worst players on the Bears are Willie Wright (57 OVR) at Right Guard, Nathan Peterman (49 OVR) at Quarterback, and Patrick Scales (31 OVR) at Tight End. Below you will find a table of the complete starting roster for the Chicago Bears at launch in Madden NFL 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, the team's kicker and punter, and other new additions for Da Bears.

Bears - Starters

Player NamePositionOVR
Justin FieldsQB74
David Montgomery HB84
Darnell Mooney WR79
Byron Pringle WR75
Dante Pettis WR74
Cole KmetTE75
Teven Jenkins LT72
Cody Whitehair LG80
Sam Mustipher C65
Lucas Patrick RG73
Larry Borom RT65
Trevis GipsonLE75
Justin Jones DT73
Mario Edwards Jr. DT72
Robert Quinn RE83
Joe Thomas LOLB70
Nicholas Morrow MLB71
Roquan Smith ROLB89
Jaylon Johnson CB82
Tavon Young CB75
Eddie Jackson FS83
Jaquan Brisker SS73
Cairo Santos K77
Trenton Gill P69

For more on Madden NFL 23, don’t miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, and check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

