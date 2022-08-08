Madden 23 - Chicago Bears Roster

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we will be taking a look at the Chicago Bears. If you're a bit curious about who the Bears' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here is everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Bears roster.

Chicago Bears - Best And Worst Players

The Bears are the 26th best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Chicago will have an overall team rating of 78. The Bears will also have zero players rated 90 overall or above in Madden 23, with their next highest rated overall being:

Roquan Smith (ROLB) - 89 OVR

The worst players on the Bears are Willie Wright (57 OVR) at Right Guard, Nathan Peterman (49 OVR) at Quarterback, and Patrick Scales (31 OVR) at Tight End. Below you will find a table of the complete starting roster for the Chicago Bears at launch in Madden NFL 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, the team's kicker and punter, and other new additions for Da Bears.

Bears - Starters

Player Name Position OVR Justin Fields QB 74 David Montgomery HB 84 Darnell Mooney WR 79 Byron Pringle WR 75 Dante Pettis WR 74 Cole Kmet TE 75 Teven Jenkins LT 72 Cody Whitehair LG 80 Sam Mustipher C 65 Lucas Patrick RG 73 Larry Borom RT 65 Trevis Gipson LE 75 Justin Jones DT 73 Mario Edwards Jr. DT 72 Robert Quinn RE 83 Joe Thomas LOLB 70 Nicholas Morrow MLB 71 Roquan Smith ROLB 89 Jaylon Johnson CB 82 Tavon Young CB 75 Eddie Jackson FS 83 Jaquan Brisker SS 73 Cairo Santos K 77 Trenton Gill P 69

