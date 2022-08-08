Madden 23 - Carolina Panthers Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers bookended their 2022 offseason with a trade for quarterback Baker Mayfield. In addition to an above-average receiving corps and star running back Christian McCaffrey, Carolina's offense is intriguing for the different modes in Madden. Their defense is certainly a work in progress, though. If you're curious who the Panthers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Panthers roster.

Carolina Panthers' best and worst players

The Panthers are the 24th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 79. The Panthers have one player rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

Christian McCaffrey - 96 OVR

The worst players on the Panthers are Thomas Fletcher (35 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), J.J. Jansen (36 OVR) at tight end, and Wyatt Miller (52 OVR) at right tackle. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Panthers at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Panthers' starters

Player Position OVR Baker Mayfield QB 77 Christian McCaffrey HB 96 D.J. Moore WR 88 Robbie Anderson WR 82 Rashard Higgins WR 73 Ian Thomas TE 71 Taylor Moton RT 83 Ikem Ekwonu LT 76 Bradley Bozeman C 74 Austin Corbett RG 76 Brady Christensen LG 67 Derrick Brown DT 81 Matthew Ioannidis DT 78 Brian Burns LE 86 Yetur Gross-Matos RE 73 Shaq Thompson ROLB 84 Damien Wilson MLB 74 Frankie Luvu LOLB 71 Jaycee Horn CB 75 Donte Jackson CB 81 Xavier Woods FS 77 Jeremy Chinn SS 82 Zane Gonzalez K 75 Johnny Hekker P 82

