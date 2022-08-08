Madden 23 - Carolina Panthers Roster And Ratings
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Panthers' roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers bookended their 2022 offseason with a trade for quarterback Baker Mayfield. In addition to an above-average receiving corps and star running back Christian McCaffrey, Carolina's offense is intriguing for the different modes in Madden. Their defense is certainly a work in progress, though. If you're curious who the Panthers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Panthers roster.
Carolina Panthers' best and worst players
The Panthers are the 24th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 79. The Panthers have one player rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:
- Christian McCaffrey - 96 OVR
The worst players on the Panthers are Thomas Fletcher (35 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), J.J. Jansen (36 OVR) at tight end, and Wyatt Miller (52 OVR) at right tackle. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Panthers at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.
Panthers' starters
|Player
|Position
|OVR
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|77
|Christian McCaffrey
|HB
|96
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|88
|Robbie Anderson
|WR
|82
|Rashard Higgins
|WR
|73
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|71
|Taylor Moton
|RT
|83
|Ikem Ekwonu
|LT
|76
|Bradley Bozeman
|C
|74
|Austin Corbett
|RG
|76
|Brady Christensen
|LG
|67
|Derrick Brown
|DT
|81
|Matthew Ioannidis
|DT
|78
|Brian Burns
|LE
|86
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|RE
|73
|Shaq Thompson
|ROLB
|84
|Damien Wilson
|MLB
|74
|Frankie Luvu
|LOLB
|71
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|75
|Donte Jackson
|CB
|81
|Xavier Woods
|FS
|77
|Jeremy Chinn
|SS
|82
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
|75
|Johnny Hekker
|P
|82
For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation