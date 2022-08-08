Madden 23 - Carolina Panthers Roster And Ratings

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Panthers' roster, including their best and worst players.

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers bookended their 2022 offseason with a trade for quarterback Baker Mayfield. In addition to an above-average receiving corps and star running back Christian McCaffrey, Carolina's offense is intriguing for the different modes in Madden. Their defense is certainly a work in progress, though. If you're curious who the Panthers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Panthers roster.

Carolina Panthers' best and worst players

The Panthers are the 24th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 79. The Panthers have one player rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

  • Christian McCaffrey - 96 OVR

The worst players on the Panthers are Thomas Fletcher (35 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), J.J. Jansen (36 OVR) at tight end, and Wyatt Miller (52 OVR) at right tackle. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Panthers at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Panthers' starters

PlayerPositionOVR
Baker MayfieldQB77
Christian McCaffreyHB96
D.J. MooreWR88
Robbie AndersonWR82
Rashard HigginsWR73
Ian ThomasTE71
Taylor MotonRT83
Ikem EkwonuLT76
Bradley BozemanC74
Austin CorbettRG76
Brady ChristensenLG67
Derrick BrownDT81
Matthew IoannidisDT78
Brian BurnsLE86
Yetur Gross-MatosRE73
Shaq ThompsonROLB84
Damien WilsonMLB74
Frankie LuvuLOLB71
Jaycee HornCB75
Donte JacksonCB81
Xavier WoodsFS77
Jeremy ChinnSS82
Zane GonzalezK75
Johnny HekkerP82

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

