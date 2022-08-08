Madden 23 - Buffalo Bills Roster

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we will be taking a look at the Buffalo Bills. If you're a bit curious about who the Bills' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here is everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Bills roster.

Buffalo Bills - Best And Worst Players

The Bills are the second best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Buffalo will have an overall team rating of 89. The Bills will also have six players rated 90 overall or above in Madden 23, including the following superstars and standouts:

Stefon Diggs (WR) - 95 OVR

Tre'Davious White (CB) - 93 OVR

Josh Allen (QB) - 92 OVR

Von Miller (DE) - 92 OVR

Micah Hyde (FS) - 91 OVR

Jordan Poyer (SS) - 90 OVR

The worst players on the Bills are Tanner Gentry (59 OVR) at Wide Receiver, Matt Barkley (58 OVR) at Quarterback, and Reid Ferguson (35 OVR) at Tight End. Below you will find a table of the complete starting roster for the Buffalo Bills at launch in Madden NFL 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, the team's kicker and punter, and other key pieces that define Bills Mafia.

Bills - Starters

Player Name Position OVR Josh Allen QB 92 Devin Singletary HB 81 Stefon Diggs WR 93 Gabriel Davis WR 80 Jamison Crowder WR 80 Dawson Knox TE 83 Dion Dawkins LT 83 Rodger Saffold III LG 80 Mitch Morse C 79 Ryan Bates RG 71 David Quessenberry RT 73 Greg Rousseau LE 76 Ed Oliver DT 81 Daquan Jones DT 75 Von Miller RE 92 Marquel Lee LOLB 68 Tremaine Edmunds MLB 84 Matt Milano ROLB 81 Tre'Davious White CB 93 Taron Johnson CB 82 Micah Hyde FS 91 Jordan Poyer SS 90 Tyler Bass K 77 Matt Araiza P 74

