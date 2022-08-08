Madden 23 - Buffalo Bills Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Bills roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we will be taking a look at the Buffalo Bills. If you're a bit curious about who the Bills' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here is everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Bills roster.
Buffalo Bills - Best And Worst Players
The Bills are the second best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Buffalo will have an overall team rating of 89. The Bills will also have six players rated 90 overall or above in Madden 23, including the following superstars and standouts:
- Stefon Diggs (WR) - 95 OVR
- Tre'Davious White (CB) - 93 OVR
- Josh Allen (QB) - 92 OVR
- Von Miller (DE) - 92 OVR
- Micah Hyde (FS) - 91 OVR
- Jordan Poyer (SS) - 90 OVR
The worst players on the Bills are Tanner Gentry (59 OVR) at Wide Receiver, Matt Barkley (58 OVR) at Quarterback, and Reid Ferguson (35 OVR) at Tight End. Below you will find a table of the complete starting roster for the Buffalo Bills at launch in Madden NFL 23, and that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, the team's kicker and punter, and other key pieces that define Bills Mafia.
Bills - Starters
|Player Name
|Position
|OVR
|Josh Allen
|QB
|92
|Devin Singletary
|HB
|81
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|93
|Gabriel Davis
|WR
|80
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|80
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|83
|Dion Dawkins
|LT
|83
|Rodger Saffold III
|LG
|80
|Mitch Morse
|C
|79
|Ryan Bates
|RG
|71
|David Quessenberry
|RT
|73
|Greg Rousseau
|LE
|76
|Ed Oliver
|DT
|81
|Daquan Jones
|DT
|75
|Von Miller
|RE
|92
|Marquel Lee
|LOLB
|68
|Tremaine Edmunds
|MLB
|84
|Matt Milano
|ROLB
|81
|Tre'Davious White
|CB
|93
|Taron Johnson
|CB
|82
|Micah Hyde
|FS
|91
|Jordan Poyer
|SS
|90
|Tyler Bass
|K
|77
|Matt Araiza
|P
|74
