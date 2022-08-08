Madden 23 - Baltimore Ravens Roster

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Ravens' roster, including their best and worst players.

By on

Comments

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens should once again have one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL with Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Baltimore is a complete team on both sides of the ball and should be an intriguing team to control in Franchise Mode and play as in head-to-head matches. If you're curious who the Ravens' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Ravens roster.

Baltimore Ravens' best and worst players

The Ravens are the 5th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 87. The Ravens have four players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

Now Playing: Madden 23 Franchise Deep Dive

  • Mark Andrews - 93 OVR
  • Marlon Humphrey - 90 OVR
  • Ronnie Stanley - 90 OVR
  • Justin Tucker - 90 OVR

The worst players on the Ravens are Nick Moore (36 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Jaryd Jones-Smith (53 OVR) at left tackle, and Jimmy Murrary (54 OVR) at center. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Ravens at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Ravens' starters

PlayerPositionOVR
Lamar JacksonQB87
J.K. DobbinsHB81
Patrick RicardFB81
Rashod BatemanWR77
Devin DuvernayWR73
Mark AndrewsTE93
Ronnie StanleyLT90
Kevin ZeitlerRG85
Morgan MosesRT74
Tyler LinderbaumC74
Tyre PhillipsLG69
Michael PierceDT88
Travis JonesDT70
Calais CampbellRE87
Brent UrbanLE73
Justin HoustonLOLB79
Odafe OwehROLB78
Patrick QueenMLB75
Marlon HumphreyCB90
Marcus PetersCB86
Marcus WilliamsFS86
Chuck ClarkSS78
Justin TuckerK90
Jordan StoutP73

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

