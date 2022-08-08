Madden 23 - Baltimore Ravens Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens should once again have one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL with Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Baltimore is a complete team on both sides of the ball and should be an intriguing team to control in Franchise Mode and play as in head-to-head matches. If you're curious who the Ravens' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Ravens roster.

Baltimore Ravens' best and worst players

The Ravens are the 5th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 87. The Ravens have four players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

Mark Andrews - 93 OVR

Marlon Humphrey - 90 OVR

Ronnie Stanley - 90 OVR

Justin Tucker - 90 OVR

The worst players on the Ravens are Nick Moore (36 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Jaryd Jones-Smith (53 OVR) at left tackle, and Jimmy Murrary (54 OVR) at center. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Ravens at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Ravens' starters

Player Position OVR Lamar Jackson QB 87 J.K. Dobbins HB 81 Patrick Ricard FB 81 Rashod Bateman WR 77 Devin Duvernay WR 73 Mark Andrews TE 93 Ronnie Stanley LT 90 Kevin Zeitler RG 85 Morgan Moses RT 74 Tyler Linderbaum C 74 Tyre Phillips LG 69 Michael Pierce DT 88 Travis Jones DT 70 Calais Campbell RE 87 Brent Urban LE 73 Justin Houston LOLB 79 Odafe Oweh ROLB 78 Patrick Queen MLB 75 Marlon Humphrey CB 90 Marcus Peters CB 86 Marcus Williams FS 86 Chuck Clark SS 78 Justin Tucker K 90 Jordan Stout P 73

