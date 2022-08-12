Madden 23 Adds The Griddy Dance

EA has announced that Madden 23 will feature the iconic NFL "Griddy dance." Made famous by NFL players such as Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, the dance will be exclusively used in games by EA Sports and will debut with the latest Madden title, as well as in the upcoming FIFA 23.

Sharing the news on Twitter yesterday, EA released a short video showcasing what the Griddy dance will look like in-game. The clip even includes behind-the-scenes footage of the NFL players performing the dance for motion capture, which then transitions to show their in-game selves doing the same on the virtual field.

It’s in THE GAME 😎

time to Griddy in #Madden23 pic.twitter.com/otLw2QdfdK — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) August 11, 2022

“It’s been amazing to watch the biggest athletes in the world celebrate their touchdowns, goals, and wins by doing The Griddy. And now to have a dance I created immortalized exclusively in Madden NFL 23, FIFA 23 and future EA SPORTS releases is a dream come true,” said the original creator of the dance, Allen “Griddy” Davis.

Madden 23 is set to launch worldwide on August 19 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and PC. But if fans are looking to play the game sooner, they can sign up for an EA Play or an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which will give access to the game's trial as early as August 16. Those who purchase the game's All-Madden edition will also be able to play the game early.

It was recently confirmed that Madden 23 will be adding a battle-pass-like system called the Field Pass to Ultimate Team and a revamped Weekend League. Here's everything you need to know about Madden 23, including new features, mechanics, Franchise mode, and more.