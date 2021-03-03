Madden 22 Will Have A Better Franchise Mode, EA Says

EA Sports has pledged to deliver a better Franchise mode experience for Madden NFL 22 following criticisms of the mode in the latest game. The promise came from executive producer Seann Graddy, who also spoke about the final update to Madden NFL 21's Franchise mode, which is launching this week with a number of notable changes.

For Madden NFL 22, Graddy said in a blog post, "In Madden 22, work is well underway. We're collecting input from a number of resources to ensure that we deliver a Franchise experience that our fans want. This includes feedback from you, the community; [and] of course our Game Changers, and the many passionate Franchise fans that work on the development team."

"The Franchise community continues to be incredibly important to us. On behalf of the entire Madden NFL team, we can't wait to share with you what we're working on for Madden NFL 22, so please, stay tuned," he added.

While you have to wait for Madden NFL 22, EA is updating Madden NFL 21 with its final patch for Franchise mode on Thursday, March 4. This patch introduces improvements to trade logic and player value based on player feedback, while draft pick values have been tweaked as well. This is just a small sampling of the changes. Be sure to go to the Gridiron Notes website to see a full rundown of the Madden NFL 21 Franchise mode patch notes.

GameSpot's Madden NFL 21 review specifically mentioned how Franchise mode "once again, hasn't received any noticeable improvements."

In other news, Madden NFL 21 was recently added to EA Play and it also just released on Xbox Game Pass.