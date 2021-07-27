Madden 22 Wide Receiver Ratings: Here Are The Highest-Rated WRs

As part of the Madden NFL 22 ratings reveal week, EA Sports is announcing the player ratings for some of the league's most skilled players, and this includes one of the flashiest positions: wide receiver. The full list of top rookie and veteran WRs has now been released, and there are no surprises.

Starting with veterans, DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals and Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs lead the way with a 98 OVR rating. Hopkins has generated some amount of controversy recently over his anti-vaccination stance in response to the NFL's new policies.

Following close behind is Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills (97 OVR), Julio Jones of the Tennessee Titans (95 OVR), and Michael Thomas from the Saints (94 OVR).

As for rookies, Jaylen Waddle leads the pack with a 76 OVR for the Miami Dolphins. You can see a full rundown of the top-rated wide receivers in Madden NFL 22 below, while a more granular breakdown of the ratings can be found on EA's website and through the tracker tool.

Remember that these are just the ratings for the game's launch period. The ratings will go up or down during the season based on how the athletes perform on the field.

As mentioned, more Madden 22 ratings are being revealed each day this week through EA's partnership with ESPN. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest. For now, you can can check out our overall Madden NFL 22 ratings hub to find out how the best NFL players stack up.

Top-Rated Veteran WRs

DeAndre Hopkins: 98 OVR

Tyreek Hill: 98 OVR

Stefon Diggs: 97 OVR

Julio Jones: 95 OVR

Michael Thomas: 94 OVR

Top-Rated Rookie WRs