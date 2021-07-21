Madden 22 Ratings Will Be Revealed On ESPN Next Week

One of the most exciting elements of each new Madden game is finding out the player ratings, and we won't have to wait much longer to learn how the best stack up.

Electronic Arts has announced that the ratings for Madden NFL 22 will once again be revealed through ESPN over the period of a week, from July 25-30.

The event kicks off on Sunday, July 25 at 9:30 AM PT / 12:30 PM ET as part of a special SportsCenter broadcast featuring ESPN personalities Laura Rutledge and Mina Kimes. The rest of the reveals will happen across ESPN's other shows during the rest of the week.

The highest-rated players--those achieving 99 ratings--will be revealed during ESPN's Get Up each morning throughout the week, while the top 10 players for a number of positions will be unveiled on First Take, SportsCenter, and NFL Live.

ESPN's Andy Tennant said the network's coverage "will be replete with analysis and behind-the-scenes storytelling" about Madden.

The week-long reveals will wrap up on Friday, July 30 on ESPN with Louis Riddick and Kimes interviewing even more players and unveiling more ratings. Former NFL players Chad Johnson, Marshawn Lynch, and Alex Smith will be featured in the Madden ratings reveal programming.

Madden NFL 22 Ratings Reveal Schedule:

Monday, July 26: Top 10 Wide Receivers with Chad Johnson on First Take and full WR ratings reveal on SportsCenter, with additional coverage breaking down ESPN’s NFL commentators and analyst own Madden ratings on NFL Live

The Madden 22 ratings that get revealed next week represent the launch ratings for all players. As usual, ratings can and will fluctuate throughout the season based on how players perform in real life.

Madden 22 launches on August 20, featuring Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on the cover together. For more, check out GameSpot's Madden 22 preorder guide.

In other news, EA Play Live is coming up this Thursday, July 22. For more, check out GameSpot's rundown of how to watch EA Play Live and what to expect from the showcase.