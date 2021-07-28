Madden 22 Ratings: Top Running Backs Revealed
Christian McCaffrey leads the pack.
The Madden NFL 22 player ratings reveal continues today with the game's top-rated running backs. This comes on the same day that EA revealed another 99 Club member and the top tight ends.
For running backs, Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers leads the pack with a 97 OVR. He's one point clear of Derrick Henry (96 OVR) and Nick Chubb (96 OVR). Other top-rated running backs include Dalvin Cook (95 OVR), Alvin Kamara (94 OVR) and Aaron Jones (91 OVR).
You can see the full top 10 list of highest-rated running backs below. These numbers, and all of the ratings announced this week, represent a starting point for each player. Ratings will go up and down throughout the season based on how the athletes perform on the field each week when the season kicks off in September.
Madden NFL 22 Top-Rated RBs:
- Christian McCaffrey: 97 OVR
- Derrick Henry: 96 OVR
- Nick Chubb: 96 OVR
- Dalvin Cook: 95 OVR
- Alvin Kamara: 94 OVR
- Aaron Jones: 91 OVR
- Saquon Barkley: 90 OVR
- Josh Jacobs: 89 OVR
- Ezekiel Elliot: 88 OVR
- Joe Mixon: 88 OVR
For more Madden 22 ratings, check out the highest-rated wide receivers, best edge-rushers, top defensive linemen, greatest tight ends, and our overall roundup of all the Madden 22 ratings announced so far.
Madden NFL 22 launches on August 20 across console, PC, and Stadia, with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes sharing the cover. For more, check out GameSpot's Madden 22 preorder guide.
