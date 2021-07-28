Madden 22 Ratings: Top Running Backs Revealed

The Madden NFL 22 player ratings reveal continues today with the game's top-rated running backs. This comes on the same day that EA revealed another 99 Club member and the top tight ends.

For running backs, Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers leads the pack with a 97 OVR. He's one point clear of Derrick Henry (96 OVR) and Nick Chubb (96 OVR). Other top-rated running backs include Dalvin Cook (95 OVR), Alvin Kamara (94 OVR) and Aaron Jones (91 OVR).

You can see the full top 10 list of highest-rated running backs below. These numbers, and all of the ratings announced this week, represent a starting point for each player. Ratings will go up and down throughout the season based on how the athletes perform on the field each week when the season kicks off in September.

Madden NFL 22 Top-Rated RBs:

Christian McCaffrey: 97 OVR

97 OVR Derrick Henry: 96 OVR

96 OVR Nick Chubb: 96 OVR

96 OVR Dalvin Cook: 95 OVR

95 OVR Alvin Kamara: 94 OVR

94 OVR Aaron Jones: 91 OVR

91 OVR Saquon Barkley: 90 OVR

90 OVR Josh Jacobs: 89 OVR

89 OVR Ezekiel Elliot: 88 OVR

88 OVR Joe Mixon: 88 OVR

For more Madden 22 ratings, check out the highest-rated wide receivers, best edge-rushers, top defensive linemen, greatest tight ends, and our overall roundup of all the Madden 22 ratings announced so far.

Madden NFL 22 launches on August 20 across console, PC, and Stadia, with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes sharing the cover. For more, check out GameSpot's Madden 22 preorder guide.