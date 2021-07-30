Madden 22 Ratings: Top Quarterbacks Revealed

It's the final day of Madden NFL 22 player rating reveals, and this time we're focused on quarterbacks. Arguably the most important part of a team, the quarterback lineup is certainly strong in this year's player roster, and it includes another 99 club member.

Patrick Mahomes is the top-rated QB with a 99 OVR rating, following by Michigan second-stringer Tom Brady at 97 OVR. They're followed by Jeopardy host Aaron Rodgers at 96, Russell Wilson at 94, and the Ravens' Lamar Jackson at 90, who is only technically a quarterback. It's worth noting that Deshaun Watson is also on the list, and he is the subject of numerous allegations of sexual assault. It's unclear how this will affect his status with the Houston Texans, though he is currently practicing with them.

You can see the full Top 10 list of Madden quarterbacks below, which only apply to the pre-season ratings for each player. Based on their performance, these numbers can go up and down.

Madden NFL 22 Top-Rated QBs:

Patrick Mahomes: 99 OVR

Tom Brady: 97 OVR

Aaron Rodgers: 96 OVR

Russell Wilson: 94 OVR

Lamar Jackson: 90 OVR

Deshaun Watson: 90 OVR

Josh Allen: 88 OVR

Dak Prescott: 87 OVR

Ryan Tannehill: 87 OVR

Matt Ryan: 85 OVR

Madden NFL 22 releases August 20 for PC, consoles, and Stadia. You can learn more using our Madden 22 preorder guide.