Madden 22 Ratings: Top 10 Tight Ends Revealed

Madden NFL 22's ratings rollout continued on Wednesday with the announcement of the next 99-rated player, Travis Kelce, along with the top 10 tight ends in the professional football game.

Leading the group is Kelce (99 OVR), followed by George Kittle (96 OVR), Darren Waller (93 OVR), Mark Andrews (88 OVR), and Hunter Henry (87 OVR). Others tight ends making the top 10 list this year included Austin Hooper (86 OVR), Rob Gronkowski (86 OVR), Mike Gesicki (85 OVR), T.J Hockenson (85 OVR), and Dallas Goedert (84 OVR).

You can see the full top 10 list for highest-rated tight ends below, while more Madden NFL 22 player ratings are available further down the page.

Top 10 Highest-Rated Tight Ends In Madden NFL 22

Travis Kelce: 99 OVR

99 OVR George Kittle: 96 OVR

96 OVR Darren Waller: 93 OVR

93 OVR Mark Andrews: 88 OVR

88 OVR Hunter Henry: 87 OVR

87 OVR Austin Hooper: 86 OVR

86 OVR Rob Gronkowski: 86 OVR

86 OVR Mike Gesicki: 85 OVR

85 OVR T.J. Hockenson: 85 OVR

85 OVR Dallas Goedert: 84 OVR

Madden NFL 22 launches on August 20 across console, PC, and Stadia, with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes sharing the cover. For more, check out GameSpot's Madden 22 preorder guide.