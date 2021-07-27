Madden 22 Edge Rusher Ratings PS5 Restock Tracker Hearthstone United Cancelled Apex Legends Emergence MH Rise Palamute Pokemon Go August

Madden 22 Ratings: Top 10 Edge-Rushers Revealed

Two sets of brothers make the top 10 list of highest-rated edge-rushers for Madden NFL 22.

By on

Comments

It's a fun and exciting time for fans of EA's Madden NFL series, as the publisher has teamed up with ESPN to reveal the player ratings for this year's Madden NFL 22. We're getting more ratings each day, and now we've learned which edge-rushers rank the highest for this year's game.

With a 98 OVR rating, Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns is the highest-rated edge-rusher in Madden 22. Rounding out the top five are Khalil Mack (96 OVR), TJ Watt (94 OVR), Chandler Jones (94 OVR), and JJ Watt (94 OVR). Of note here is that the Watt brothers are two major forces on the defensive side of the ball, and the younger one gets the slight edge. What's even more unlikely is that there is another set of brothers in the top 10 here, as Joey Bosa (92 OVR) and Nick Bosa (90 OVR) also rank as some of the highest-rated edge-rushers in Madden NFL 22.

Click To Unmute
  1. Restart Madden NFL 22 All-Access: Scouting - How the Community is Shaping Madden NFL 22 | EA PLAY Live 2021 Spotlight Livestream
  2. I Played Cyberpunk 2077 7 Months Later
  3. Apex Legends Emergence - Everything You Need To Know
  4. Apex Legends - Official Emergence Gameplay Trailer
  5. BOTW's World Record-Setting Combat Technique Is Weird
  6. Firearms Expert Reacts: LMGs in Video Games (Bonus Episode)
  7. Firearms Expert Reacts To MORE Battlefield 4 Guns
  8. Battlefield 2042 Portal Reveal - Everything You Missed
  9. Google Doodles Champion Island Gameplay (All 7 Sports)
  10. MARVEL Future Revolution Livestream with Greg Miller
  11. EA Play Live in 10 Minutes
  12. EA Play Live 2021 Full Presentation

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The chat has begun! Join the chat

Now Playing: Madden NFL 22 All-Access: Scouting - How the Community is Shaping Madden NFL 22 | EA PLAY Live 2021 Spotlight Livestream

You can see the full list of the top 10 highest-rated edge-rushers below. For more Madden 22 ratings, check out the highest-rated wide receivers and our overall roundup of all the Madden 22 ratings announced so far. More ratings will be revealed throughout the week, so keep checking back with GameSpot for more in the days ahead.

Madden NFL 22 launches on August 20 across console, PC, and Stadia, featuring Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes sharing the cover. For more, check out GameSpot's Madden 22 preorder guide.

Madden NFL 22 Highest-Rated Edge-Rushers:

  • Myles Garrett: 98 OVR
  • Khalil Mack: 96 OVR
  • TJ Watt: 94 OVR
  • Chandler Jones: 94 OVR
  • JJ Watt: 94 OVR
  • Cameron Jordan: 93 OVR
  • Von Miller: 93 OVR
  • Joey Bosa: 92 OVR
  • Nick Bosa: 90 OVR
  • Za'Darius Smith: 89 OVR

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Madden NFL 22
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
Stadia
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)