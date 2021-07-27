Madden 22 Ratings: Top 10 Edge-Rushers Revealed

It's a fun and exciting time for fans of EA's Madden NFL series, as the publisher has teamed up with ESPN to reveal the player ratings for this year's Madden NFL 22. We're getting more ratings each day, and now we've learned which edge-rushers rank the highest for this year's game.

With a 98 OVR rating, Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns is the highest-rated edge-rusher in Madden 22. Rounding out the top five are Khalil Mack (96 OVR), TJ Watt (94 OVR), Chandler Jones (94 OVR), and JJ Watt (94 OVR). Of note here is that the Watt brothers are two major forces on the defensive side of the ball, and the younger one gets the slight edge. What's even more unlikely is that there is another set of brothers in the top 10 here, as Joey Bosa (92 OVR) and Nick Bosa (90 OVR) also rank as some of the highest-rated edge-rushers in Madden NFL 22.

You can see the full list of the top 10 highest-rated edge-rushers below. For more Madden 22 ratings, check out the highest-rated wide receivers and our overall roundup of all the Madden 22 ratings announced so far. More ratings will be revealed throughout the week, so keep checking back with GameSpot for more in the days ahead.

Madden NFL 22 launches on August 20 across console, PC, and Stadia, featuring Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes sharing the cover. For more, check out GameSpot's Madden 22 preorder guide.

Madden NFL 22 Highest-Rated Edge-Rushers: