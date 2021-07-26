Madden 22 Ratings: First 99-Rated Player, Top 10 Wide Receivers Revealed

Madden 22's player ratings are being revealed all week on ESPN as part of EA's partnership with the sports network, and now the first of the ratings have been revealed.

Wide receiver Devante Adams of the Green Bay Packers is the first 99-rated player to be revealed for Madden 22. It's not his first time as a member of the 99 Club, which is no surprise given how impressive a player he is. EA surprised Adams while he was golfing with a gift package containing a special 99 necklace and a note signed by John Madden himself--check out the video below.

As mentioned, ESPN is revealing the Madden 22 ratings all week, so keep checking back with GameSpot for more to find out how your favorite player ranks.

The first Madden 22 player ratings were actually revealed on Sunday, when EA took the lid off the ratings for rookies. Mac Jones, the new QB for the New England Patriots, guessed that his OVR would be 66, but it was actually 71. Wide receiver Travis Etienne of the Jacksonville Jaguars guessed that his short route running rating would be 87, but it was really 67. "Ooh, that's disrespectful, man!" he says in the promotional video. Here's the full thing:

Your first look at Rookie Ratings in #Madden22

Is @MacJones_10 OVR too low? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LLgE7mVglV — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 25, 2021

A new 99-rated player will be revealed each morning on ESPN's Get Up TV show, so keep checking back with this post all week to find out the rest of the elusive 99 Club.

Top 10 Wide Receivers

The Top 10 wide receivers have also been revealed, with Devante Adams topping the list to no surprise. DeAndre Hopkins (98 OVR), Tyreek Hill (98 OVR), Stefon Diggs (97 OVR), and Julio Jones (95 OVR) rounded out the top five. You can see the Top 10 list below.

Madden NFL 22 Ratings Reveal Schedule:

Monday, July 26: Top 10 Wide Receivers with Chad Johnson on First Take and full WR ratings reveal on SportsCenter, with additional coverage breaking down ESPN’s NFL commentators and analyst own Madden ratings on NFL Live

The player ratings are subject to change. As usual, ratings can and will fluctuate throughout the season based on how players perform in real life.

Madden 22 launches on August 20, featuring Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on the cover together. For more, check out GameSpot's Madden 22 preorder guide.