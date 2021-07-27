Apex Legends Emergence PS5 Restock Tracker Hearthstone United Cancelled MH Rise Palamute Pokemon Go August New Ghostbusters Trailer

Madden 22 Player Ratings: Top 10 Defensive Linemen Revealed

Aaron Donald is the highest-rated DL in Madden NFL 22.

By on

Comments

EA Sports is revealing Madden NFL 22 player ratings all week, and this continued Tuesday with the announcement of ratings for the top 10 defensive linemen in the professional American football game.

Leading the charge at No. 1 is Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams. He's rated 99 OVR, and is a member of the 99 Club with Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers, so it's no surprise to see him sitting on top of the charts for Madden NFL 22's top defensive linemen.

Click To Unmute
  1. Restart Madden NFL 22 All-Access: Scouting - How the Community is Shaping Madden NFL 22 | EA PLAY Live 2021 Spotlight Livestream
  2. I Played Cyberpunk 2077 7 Months Later
  3. 16 Minutes Of Shadow Of The Tomb Raider PS5 Enhanced Gameplay
  4. Bless Unleashed - Official Exclusive Cinematic Launch Date Trailer
  5. Apex Legends Emergence - Everything You Need To Know
  6. Apex Legends - Official Emergence Gameplay Trailer
  7. BOTW's World Record-Setting Combat Technique Is Weird
  8. Firearms Expert Reacts: LMGs in Video Games (Bonus Episode)
  9. Firearms Expert Reacts To MORE Battlefield 4 Guns
  10. Battlefield 2042 Portal Reveal - Everything You Missed
  11. Google Doodles Champion Island Gameplay (All 7 Sports)
  12. MARVEL Future Revolution Livestream with Greg Miller

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The chat has begun! Join the chat

Now Playing: Madden NFL 22 All-Access: Scouting - How the Community is Shaping Madden NFL 22 | EA PLAY Live 2021 Spotlight Livestream

Rounding out the top five DL in Madden NFL 22 are Fletcher Cox (94 OVR), Chris Jones (92 OVR), DeForest Buckner (92 OVR), and Cameron Heyward (92 OVR). You can see the full list of the top 10 defensive linemen in Madden NFL 22 below. Note that this list does not include DE edge-rushers who are also linemen, technically speaking.

For more Madden 22 ratings, check out the highest-rated wide receivers, best edge-rushers, and our overall roundup of all the Madden 22 ratings announced so far.

Madden NFL 22 launches on August 20 across console, PC, and Stadia, with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes sharing the cover. For more, check out GameSpot's Madden 22 preorder guide.

Madden NFL 22 Top Defensive Linemen Ratings:

  • Aaron Donald: 99 OVR
  • Fletcher Cox: 94 OVR
  • Chris Jones: 92 OVR
  • DeForest Buckner: 92 OVR
  • Cameron Heyward: 92 OVR
  • Michael Pierce: 91 OVR
  • Calais Campbell: 90 OVR
  • Kenny Clark: 89 OVR
  • Stephon Tuitt: 89 OVR
  • Vita Vea: 88 OVR

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Madden NFL 22
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
PC
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
Stadia
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)