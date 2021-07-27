Madden 22 Player Ratings: Top 10 Defensive Linemen Revealed

EA Sports is revealing Madden NFL 22 player ratings all week, and this continued Tuesday with the announcement of ratings for the top 10 defensive linemen in the professional American football game.

Leading the charge at No. 1 is Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams. He's rated 99 OVR, and is a member of the 99 Club with Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers, so it's no surprise to see him sitting on top of the charts for Madden NFL 22's top defensive linemen.

Rounding out the top five DL in Madden NFL 22 are Fletcher Cox (94 OVR), Chris Jones (92 OVR), DeForest Buckner (92 OVR), and Cameron Heyward (92 OVR). You can see the full list of the top 10 defensive linemen in Madden NFL 22 below. Note that this list does not include DE edge-rushers who are also linemen, technically speaking.

For more Madden 22 ratings, check out the highest-rated wide receivers, best edge-rushers, and our overall roundup of all the Madden 22 ratings announced so far.

Madden NFL 22 launches on August 20 across console, PC, and Stadia, with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes sharing the cover. For more, check out GameSpot's Madden 22 preorder guide.

Madden NFL 22 Top Defensive Linemen Ratings: