Madden 22 Patch Out Now, Addresses Cover 3 Issues

Madden 22 gets patched up.

By on

Comments

The newest patch for Madden NFL 22 has arrived, and it addresses a series of ongoing issues with the professional football game that players have reported since launch.

In particular, the September 23 patch for Madden 22 adds some new tuning to the Outside Cover 3 Deep Zones defensive play because previously it could give up too much space. EA also delivered additional tuning updates for Cover 3 Deep Zones vs Bunch Flood plays and made another change to Outside Cover 3 Deep Zones to "better anticipate threats" from across the field. As at least one person pointed out on social media, the patch doesn't seem to fix this issue in all cases, however.

Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

EA said that Cover 3 has proven to be among the most popular choices for coverage among the Madden 22 userbase, and the new patch tries to improve the experience based on feedback. This update is just step one in that effort, as the studio will look to improve pass coverage for flats and curl-flat zones in the next update to the game.

Outside of those changes, the new Madden 22 patch fixes a problem with class progression in Face of the Franchise, and it also addresses an issue with play art not displaying properly.

Madden NFL 22 September 23 Patch Notes

  • Addressed an issue with class progression when player lock is on in Face of the Franchise
  • Resolved an issue with flipped play art when base aligning and choosing a new play
  • Tuning to Outside Cover 3 Deep Zones giving up too much space vs Corner routes with no other vertical receiving threat in their area
  • Tuning to Cover 3 Deep Zones vs Bunch Flood concepts
  • Tuning to Outside Cover 3 Deep Zones to better anticipate threats coming from across the field with no other threats to their zone

Madden NFL 22 launched in August and was the best-selling game of the month in the US. IN fact, it was the 22nd straight year that a Madden game has reached the top of the charts during its launch month.

GameSpot's Madden 22 review scored the game a 7/10. "When everything's working as intended, Madden 22 marks a recent high point for the series. The gameplay doesn't move the needle much mechanically, but changes to the AI make for a more interesting and varied challenge, while Gameday Atmosphere and Momentum brings every team's fans to life to palpable effect," reviewer Richard Wakeling said.

