Madden 22 Free Trial Starts Tomorrow To Celebrate NFL Kickoff

With the new NFL season kicking off this week, EA Sports has announced a free trial for Madden NFL 22 will be available starting tomorrow and running through the weekend.

The free play trial begins September 9 and ends on September 12. It will be available on all platforms across console and PC, as well as via streaming through Google Stadia.

EA also announced some new statistics about player behavior in Madden NFL 22. Starting off, the recent launch of the college football mode Campus Legends led to a 600% increase in "player engagement" in the Superstar KO mode compared to Madden NFL 21, EA said.

EA also announced the most popular teams in Madden NFL 22 so far, based on games played, and the Baltimore Ravens lead the way, with the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, and Dallas Cowboys rounding out the rest of the top five.

The most popular teams in the Campus Legends mode, meanwhile, were LSU, Clemson, Florida, Oklahoma, and Miami--in that order. You can see many more stats in the graphic below.

Some of the early stats for Madden NFL 22

EA did not, however, share any sales data for Madden NFL 22. This is actually not a big surprise given that EA--and publishers across the industry--now tend to focus more on ambiguous statistics around "engagement" as opposed to hard sales numbers.

EA also announced that Madden NFL 22's MVP Edition is 25% off right now to celebrate the start of the NFL season. Additionally, Madden NFL 22's first seasonal event, Madden Moment: Ultimate Kickoff, begins this weekend, promising new challenges and gear to unlock.

GameSpot's Madden 22 review scored the game a 7/10. "When everything's working as intended, Madden 22 marks a recent high point for the series. The gameplay doesn't move the needle much mechanically, but changes to the AI make for a more interesting and varied challenge, while Gameday Atmosphere and Momentum brings every team's fans to life to palpable effect," reviewer Richard Wakeling said.